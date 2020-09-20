Highlights: Uproar over agricultural bills in Rajya Sabha, opposition not ready to accept

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu’s action, suspended 8 MPs for a week

Despite the suspension, the MPs remained in the House, the commotion started again as soon as the proceedings started

The Deputy Chairman had to stop the proceedings, sloganeering started in the Well

new Delhi

The ruckus in the Rajya Sabha is not taking its name. Following the highly dramatic developments on Sunday, 8 MPs were suspended on Monday. Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu announced a one-week suspension as soon as the House begins. After this there was a ruckus and the house was adjourned till 10 am. Again Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh started the proceedings, then the suspended MP again reached the well, shouting slogans. Singh asked them to leave the house but they did not agree. The Deputy Speaker adjourned the House again for half an hour, seeing the uproar.

Naidu put up class of MPs

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the members’ behavior during the uproar yesterday was objectionable and unparliamentary. He said that yesterday was a very bad day for the Rajya Sabha. During this time the members also behaved indecisively with the Deputy Chairman. During this time the uproar in the house continued. The government moved a motion to suspend eight opposition members for the remainder of the current session, which was accepted by the House by voice.

Suspended in

Derek O’Brien (Trinamool Congress)

Sanjay Singh (Aam Aadmi Party)

Raju Satav (Congress)

KK Ragesh (CPI-M)

Ripun Bora (Congress)

Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress)

Syed Nasir Hussain (Congress)

Elmaram Karim (CPI-M)

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha, MPs broke the mike

Motion against deputy chairman rejected

The Rajya Sabha chairman also rejected the no-confidence motion of the opposition against Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Naidu said that the proposal was not in proper format. The opposition had a day earlier moved a motion against the Deputy Chairman over his amendments not to “accept” the demand for a split. Chairman Naidu said that the Deputy Chairman had said that the members should return to their places and after that they will have a vote. He said that the motion against him was not in the prescribed format. The 14 days time required for this has also not been followed.