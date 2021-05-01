Tuscany, Tokyo, California, Havana … For a long time we have only been able to travel through imagination: books, movies, documentaries… each story is a different destination, and before us are shown the wonderful sets that allow us see the world through the eyes of the protagonists, without even getting up from the seat.

Without detracting from a good read, the scenarios that appear on the big screen catch us in such a way that they make us wanting to go out into the world to explore it, whether for a vacation or for a lifetime.

And although we still have to wait to be able to pack our bags and travel with peace of mind, so that this time does not become eternal, we can go ahead with movies that invite you to dream of traveling, and prepare for when travel becomes part of our daily normality again.

Directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, Nomadland invites you to travel around the United States. Photo: Searchlight Pictures via AP.

How could it be otherwise, this year’s Oscar winner for best pictureNomadland tops this list. There we can accompany on her journey the protagonist, Fern, a widowed woman who sells all her possessions to buy a caravan and thus start a new life.

Fern leaves her city and undertakes a trip through the american west, and on its way we can see some of the most epic landscapes in the United States.

It begins in the state of Nevada, in the town of Empire; continues through the Black Rock desert, then moves to the Badlands region of South Dakota, also in Nebraska; then California and the San Bernardino National Forest, east of Los Angeles.

A fantastic adventure on the endless roads of the United States.

2. ‘Paris, je t’aime’: France

A film that shows the city of Paris from love, passing through 18 different districts.

The film begins in the Tuileries metro and continues through the Place des Victoires, the Quartier des Enfants Rouges, Le Marais, Quai Saint-Bernard, the Latin Quarter, the Eiffel Tower, La Madeleine, Pigalle, the Bastille, to the Rue du Faubourg-Saint-Denis¸ the Porte de Choisy, the Montsouris park, Plaine Monceau, Montmartre, Place des Fêtes, and Père-Lachaise.

Natalie Portman, Juliette Binoche, Steve Buscemi and Gérard Depardieu, in a love story in the city of love.

Some of these sites are little known to tourists, so, in addition to seeing some of the most beautiful places in the city, we can discover Parisian corners that would otherwise be difficult to see. In this film, the viewer feels trapped by the spell of the city of love.

3. ‘In a corner of Tuscany’: Italy

Nothing more intoxicating for the senses than a journey to the landscapes of Tuscany through a love story, that of an editor and the daughter of a writer who must be chased to write a novel.

A difficult task, since the author has not written a word for 20 years. The novelist lives peacefully in a magical setting, in a Tuscan town with his three daughters.

Another love story, this time in the wonderful landscape of Tuscany. Starring Harvey Keitel, Joshua Jackson, and Claire Forlani.

The landscape is marvellous, located south of Siena and surrounded by green hills dotted with ancient villages, such as Rocca d’Orcia, in the Orcia Valley, declared a World Heritage Site. A postcard landscape that will make us dream.

4, ‘7 days in Havana’: Cuba

For those who still do not know whether to travel to Cuba, 7 days in Havana, a 2012 film, tells us in seven chapters the daily life of the island’s capital.

Everything starts with the arrival of a foreign businessman who wants to hire an artist and ends up falling in love with a Cuban woman.

The film visit some of the best known places in the city: Old Havana, the National Hotel, the Malecón, the Old Square … but not only that, but it also shows us the intimacies: neighborhoods, environments, people, how they live, their culture, dance … a delight.

5. ‘Lost in Tokyo’: Japan

A 2003 film that tells the story of two Americans – an actor in decline and a young woman whose husband spends the day working – who are in Tokyo for various reasons.

They both stay in the same hotel, and come together in their solitude to explore the heart of the city, creating a strong friendship between them.

Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, drifting through the lights of Tokyo.

The images of the night, the lights, the nocturnal atmosphere… they are incredible. From the large windows of the Park Hyatt Tokyo hotel in downtown Shinjuku, where they stay, they get great views.

In their frantic wandering they approach the Shibuya Pass, stroll through Yasunaki-dori and visit Nanzen-ji and Heian Jingu temples, among other places. A good movie to experience the stressful and crowded atmosphere of the capital of Japan up close.

6. “The Exotic Merigold Hotel”: India

Seven English seniors decide to travel to a luxury senior resort in Jaipur, India. But upon arriving at the hotel, their illusions fade, as it was not the fantastic place they had reserved for their retirement.

However, these strangers manage to create ties between themselves and the owner of the hotel, and little by little they discover how wonderful this country is: the light, the colors, the joy of life, the exoticism, the markets, the saris, the traditional rickshaws, the chaos… Everything that one finds if you travel to India.

7. ‘Moana’: Polynesia

Why not? An animated film in the South Pacific can make us dream of paradise. Vaiana, an intrepid young woman, daughter of the chief of the tribe, who decides to jump into the ocean in search of answers.

Virgin beaches, a spectacular seabed, lush vegetation, flowers, palm trees… anyone can wish to lose themselves in the white sand beaches and turquoise waters of Polynesia.

A very realistic animation in Moana, to explore the charms of Polynesia.

8. ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’: Iceland

A recently released musical comedy that brings us closer to Iceland by the hand of two unknown singers who are presented with the opportunity to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Music in the extraordinary natural settings of Iceland.

And although everything revolves around the festival, there are some scenes in which you can appreciate the great natural beauty of the country, as in the small fishing village of Húsavík, where the protagonists live and spend their days, or the Gullfoss waterfalls, which appear in his video.

Lydia Bernaus