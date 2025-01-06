Eternal life does not exist but achieving one Greater longevity can be achieved through various habits based mainly on food and physical exercise. What is done for morningscan set the tone for your entire day.

There are more and more people who maintain their mental acuity beyond the age of 70this is not only due to genetics or luck, this is trained. Psychology says that it is largely due to morning routines that help to have a agile mind regardless of age.

There are Eight morning habits that age-defying people follow.

Mindfulness

It is a practice that trains the brain to maintain concentration, calm and attention. Acute people in their 70s and older often attribute their mental vigor to a daily dose of mindfulness each morning. It can be meditating, breathing, or just sitting quietly with a cup of tea. In our age of information overload, a few moments of quiet can help reset the brain.

Physical activity

Regular physical activity, especially in the morning, is linked to better brain health. It increases blood flow to the brain, improves memory and thinking ability, and may even slow cognitive decline. It can be a leisurely walk, yoga, or even a full-on workout.

healthy breakfast

Fueling your body with the right food first thing in the morning can have a significant impact on your mental prowess. Studies show that the brain consumes 20% of our daily energy. Therefore, starting your day with nutritious foods is like giving your brain high-quality fuel. This can improve concentration, memory, and cognitive function. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and B vitamins are especially beneficial for brain health.

Lifelong learning

Our brains are incredible machines designed to learn and grow, regardless of our age. It could be reading a book, trying a new hobby, or even doing crossword puzzles daily. The key is to keep the brain stimulated and challenged, which promotes cognitive function and mental agility.

Connect with loved ones

Staying socially engaged is crucial to maintaining mental acuity as we age. It stimulates our minds, lifts our spirits and reminds us of our place in the world. It could be a phone call to a grandchild, a morning walk with your partner, or even a quick chat with a neighbor.

Appreciate nature

There is something incredibly humbling about watching a sunrise or listening to birdsong in the morning. Many people who maintain mental acuity into their 70s and beyond share this habit. They take time to appreciate the natural world around them. It could be tending to a garden, enjoying a quiet moment on a balcony or simply looking at the sky out the window. This simple act can reduce stress, increase feelings of relaxation, and stimulate the mind.

Adequate hydration

Our brain is made up of 75% water. So it’s no surprise that staying hydrated is crucial for optimal brain function. Lack of water can cause cognitive problems such as difficulty concentrating, poor memory and even mood swings. People who stay awake over the age of 70 usually start the day with a glass of water.

Consistent sleep schedule

Quality sleep is crucial to our brain’s ability to consolidate memories and refresh its functions. Disrupting this pattern can lead to cognitive decline over time. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is not only about the time you go to bed, but also the time you wake up. So you have to try to get up at the same time every day, even on weekends.