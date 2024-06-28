The Public Ministry declined to take criminal action against the mother of an eight-month-old girl, who arrived in poor health conditions at the Zone Hospital number 35 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Gabriela Cota Santos, spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone, said the autopsy established the cause of death as hypovolemic shock resulting from severe dehydration and heat stroke, so the cause of death was determined to be natural.

According to the statements of the baby’s mother, the house where they lived had been without electricity for two days. The family lives in the El Futuro neighborhood.

On Wednesday, June 26, the State Investigation Agency (AEI) radio operator reported that at 4:44 p.m. the death of a girl was reported in an IMSS hospital.

Social Work staff at the hospital reported that that same day, at approximately 11:43 a.m., the eight-month-old girl was admitted with various symptoms, including fever and dehydration.

“The body of the minor was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to perform the legal autopsy and determine the cause of death,” explained Cota Santos. In the afternoon he announced that since there was no crime to prosecute, the exercise of criminal action was extinguished.

Initially it emerged that the cause of death was not due to the heat factor, but due to failure to care for the little girl, said an employee who requested anonymity. (Luz del Carmen Sosa)