The mother abandoned him due to his health conditions, only after hospitalization did she lead the rescuers to the 8-month-old boy

A real miracle, so what happened to a was defined 8 month old baby called Niguel Jackson. He was found alive 24 hours after his disappearance in a field in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It all started several months ago when the mother she showed up at the fire station in seek help. She needed urgent medical attention. But the baby wasn’t with her.

Was transported to the hospital and given all the medical care she needed. Meanwhile, the family was concerned and alarmed about the disappearance of the 8 month old baby. When the woman left the house that day, she also took little Niguel Jackson with her.

As soon as she recovered, the authorities questioned her and it was the same woman a lead the rescuers where he had left his son.

The 8-month-old was found safe and sound

Curt Monteone of the firefighters, explained:

We managed to get the mother to the scene, the city police took the mother, who showed them an area on Plank Road near a church. After hours of searching, both by land and by air, we were able to find the boy. He was alive and well. A real miracle, given the low temperatures.

The little one was taken to the hospital and the doctors provided him with all the care he needed. He is fine and alive.

Local authorities have announced that the mother she will not be charged, as she was forced to leave her baby following her serious health condition. An official note reads: