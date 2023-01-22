Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In an effort to consolidate the aesthetic values ​​and unique cultural features of the city of Abu Dhabi, its suburbs, public facilities, and infrastructure elements, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has cultivated more than 8 million seasonal flowers of various and harmonious colors on Abu Dhabi Island, its environs, and in the areas located within the geographical scope of municipal centers. sub.

This project comes to enhance the aesthetic appearance that characterizes Abu Dhabi, and to keep pace with the urban and civilizational renaissance that it is witnessing at all levels, as these flowers were distributed on the sides of the roads, in the central islands, roundabouts, bridges, walkways, and passages in separate areas, with the aim of continuously improving the harmonious aesthetic scene of the facilities. public, and to create a positive environment that inspires comfort, tranquility and beauty in the hearts of residents and visitors.

On the same level, the seasonal flower cultivation project covered an area of ​​500,000 square metres. Winter seasonal flowers are distinguished by their diversity of colors and beauty, in addition to the fragrant aroma of some of them. Therefore, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is keen to plant them in vital and important places to add elegance and beauty to the place.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is also keen on forming and distributing flowers in a more creative and innovative way, out of the ordinary, and the traditional or stereotypical image of agriculture, by redrawing the features of the area, and determining the type of flowers that will decorate the place by studying the site and its special requirements, and the appropriate type of flowers is used In terms of colors, size of plants, nature of their growth, and their scent, the municipality takes into account several criteria when planting flowers, the most important of which are: choosing colors that positively affect the psyche of garden and road users, the consistency of flower colors with the colors of existing plants, and the consistency of the vegetation of existing plants with the density of selected flowers.

It is worth noting that the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City completed in the year 2020 the cultivation of 5 million flowers, and in the year 2021 more than 7 million flowers, as the projects of flower cultivation achieved a growth of 63%, and this percentage continues to rise continuously as a result of the Municipality’s continued promotion of the aesthetic and cultural landscape of cities and public facilities. The flower plantings included various regions, including but not limited to: Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Bateen area, the main road – Mussafah, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, Rabdan Garden, Sheikh Zayed Festival – Al Wathba, Arabian Gulf Street, Yas Island, Al Wathba Park.

Types of flowers

Among the types of flowers used in the seasonal flower planting project, the municipality indicated its use of flowers: (Petunia, Marigold, Ageratum, Hibiscus, Cosmos, and Carnation).

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City called on residents, visitors, and visitors to public facilities and gardens to contribute to preserving flowers, vegetation, green spaces, and trees and not to damage them, in order to enhance social responsibility in improving the general aesthetic appearance of cities and public and recreational facilities, which were established for the happiness of society.