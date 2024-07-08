Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Our national bodybuilding team won 8 medals during its successful participation in the Asian Championship, which concluded in Mongolia, with one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Our team excelled in the competitions, which were supervised by the Asian and International Bodybuilding Federations. Khalid Al Falasi won two medals, a gold medal in the Masters bodybuilding category, and a silver medal in the 80 kg weight category. Issa Al Madani won two medals, a silver medal in the under 70 kg category, and a bronze medal in the Classic bodybuilding category for a height of 171 cm.

In the physique competitions, Ahmed Al-Tamimi won the silver medal at 170 cm, his teammate Tariq Musa won the silver medal at 176 cm, Ali Dhawi won the bronze medal at 179 cm, and his teammate Shuaib Abdullah won the bronze medal in bodybuilding.

In turn, Ahmed Jawhar, a member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and head of the national team’s mission, described the tournament as strong and the competitions fierce with the participation of an elite group of the best players from the continent and the world, stressing that the follow-up and sponsorship of the Federation’s Board of Directors, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, overcame the difficulties and contributed to the positive results achieved by the national team players.

Jawhar concluded by pointing out that the national team is awaiting strong upcoming championships, namely the West Asian Championship and the Arab Championship in the coming period, stressing that the goal is to continue achieving the best accomplishments.

In turn, Zwaid Salmeen Al Zaabi, the team’s technical director, confirmed that all players performed well and deserved to receive other medals, had it not been for some discretionary refereeing decisions. However, there is a sense of satisfaction with the results achieved.