In São Paulo, Boulos leads and Nunes appears in 2nd place; In Rio, Paes is the favorite to be re-elected; discover the scenarios of 21 capitals in the research aggregator of Poder360

Survey of Power360 with the most recent electoral polls shows that 8 mayors, from 21 capitals with available studies, start ahead in the race to win re-election in 2024.

The path, however, is long and the candidate scenarios still need to change. More than 1 year before the municipal elections (they will be in October 2024), these are the current leaders who lead the polls outside the margin of error:

The Search Aggregator Power360 brings the main and most recent electoral surveys for the mayoralty of 21 of the 26 Brazilian capitals with elections for mayor. It is in these cities where there are studies available and where it was possible to check the origin of the information.

SÃO PAULO

In São Paulo, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) leads the race for mayor of the city, with 32% of the voting intentions. The Psol candidate must sign an alliance with the president’s PT (Workers’ Party) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to try to unseat the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), which has 18% of the voting intentions.

In April, Boulos stated that his vice-candidate in the 2024 elections would be from the PT. More recently, on June 5, the congressman minimized recent tensions with the party and ensured a partnership for the city of São Paulo. “Serious people comply with agreements”he declared.

RIO DE JANEIRO

In Rio, the current electoral scenario indicates a re-election of Eduardo Paes, who has 36% of the voting intentions. It would be the 4th time that the PSD politician would take over municipal management in Rio. the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is the 2nd name with the greatest strength in the dispute: it has 22% of the electorate intending to elect him.

To the Power360, Bolsonaro’s son said on February 10 that he made himself available to his party to run for office. However, he recalled that there are other interested parties within the party, such as senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ). read here More excerpts from the interview.

THE RACE FOR RE-ELECTION

In Belem, Edmilson Rodrigues (Psol) seeks re-election and has 17% of the voting intentions. It’s tied within the margin of error with 2 candidates: delegate Eguchi (PL), which also has 17% of the intentions, and Ursula Vidal (MDB), with 15%.

Another 4 mayors who are running for re-election are in 2nd place or tied for that position in the electoral survey of their respective capitals. Read who they are below:

In Campo Grande, the former governor of Mato Grosso Andre Puccinelli (MDB), the superintendent of Sudeco (Superintendence for the Development of the Midwest), modest rose (União), and state deputy Lucas de Lima (PDT) are technically tied for 1st place. They have 9%, 8% and 6% of the voting intentions, respectively.

In Rio Branco, Tião Bocalom is after the former mayor of the city Marcus Alexander (no party), which has 60% of the voting intentions. In the capital of Piauí, Silvio Mendes (União) – who disputed the 2nd round of the elections for governor in 2022 against Rafael Fonteles (PT)– leads with 52% of voting intentions.

The survey of this digital newspaper was carried out until Tuesday (June 27, 2023).

For 5 capitals, it was not possible to find surveys on the 2024 municipal elections with reliable methodology and from which it was possible to obtain the full text:

Boa Vista (RR);

João Pessoa (PB);

Macapá (AP);

Palms (TO);

Vitória (ES).

METHODOLOGY

O Power360 considered the polls for the most recent 2024 municipal elections. This digital newspaper also prioritized surveys carried out by research companies with a greater history of activity and credibility in the market to the detriment of others, as long as they were carried out in 2023. In the infographic, the best placed candidates in each of them were included – there are scenarios , however, with more than 2 names because of a technical tie in the margin of error.

To find the surveys, a search was carried out using search tools, such as Google, and with keywords until last Tuesday (27.jun.2023) for all 26 capitals that will have mayoral elections in 2024.

In addition, the search took into account that, in non-election years, it is not necessary for polling companies to register surveys with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

O Power360 it also sought out all the companies where it was possible to get in touch (e-mail, telephone or message via WhatsApp) in order to obtain the full surveys. Only studies with full texts available were considered. For the comparison of results, only the 1st stimulated scenario of each study.

All surveys mentioned can be consulted in the Research Aggregator of this digital journal. Click here and consult. Here’s the full of all cited researches, in PDF.

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There are studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral polls available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the evolution of each candidate. Access the Survey Aggregator by clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

KNOW HOW TO USE

When opening the Search Aggregator page of Power360 Initially, the graph with the historical line of polls for the last presidential election appears. To access data from municipal surveys for 2024, just change the tool’s filters with data for the shift, position, state and city where you want to find the surveys:

By hovering your finger over the graph line on the cell phone screen, you can see details of the surveys and the percentages of each possible candidate tested:

Each candidate’s line passes through the average of the results of stimulated polls. As each company adopts its own methodology and assesses different scenarios in its polls of voting intentions, the results are not comparable.

To include candidates in the graph, click on the menu in the upper right corner of the graph. To withdraw candidates, click on the menu in the lower left corner of the graph.

The lines only show the trajectory of a certain politician and should not be considered indicative of exact representativeness of the polls.

Below the general graph, there are tables with all the scenarios searched and the results for all the names tested. The reader can apply different filters to find the raw data he is looking for.

OBSERVATIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Stimulated voting intentions data (with the candidates’ names presented to the interviewees) are compiled from the results of electoral surveys released by the companies themselves and by communication vehicles.

The results presented are the sole technical and methodological responsibility of the research companies that carried out the surveys.

Additional clarifications can/should be obtained from the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of each State, from the TSE or from the research companies themselves.