Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The suit of Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, is decorated with 8 different logos. The first is the “Zayed’s Ambition” logo, which includes a picture of the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. The second logo carries a picture of the Emirates Astronauts Programme, and the third is the logo of the Center. Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. The fourth logo bears the name of the astronaut and the UAE flag. The fifth logo bears the logo of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft and the spacecraft’s crew. The sixth logo is the number 100, which is a logo given to those who have stayed on the International Space Station for more than 100 days. As for the logo The seventh is the logo of 25, which means the speed of the Soyuz spacecraft during the mission completed by astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, and finally the logo of the “Crew 6” mission, which is the mission in which Al Neyadi was part of the team for 6 months on the International Space Station.

Historical achievements

Sultan Al Neyadi and the Emirati work team succeeded in achieving historic achievements recorded with letters of light in the name of the country in the records of the global space sector, as Al Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to successfully complete a space walk outside the International Space Station, as part of the 69th mission last April, which continued. About 7 hours to carry out a number of basic tasks, such as maintenance and modernization, in addition to completing the preparatory series for installing a number of solar panels on the station, as solar energy plays a pivotal role in operating the International Space Station, providing clean and renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board. This success strengthened the UAE’s global leadership in the space sector, as the UAE became the tenth largest in the world in spacewalking missions outside the International Station, which reflects the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to continue space exploration. This historic achievement is also added to the record of the Arab world’s contributions to space exploration. Outer Space.

4000 working hours

After Al Neyadi completed about 4,000 hours of work in space, the Emirati astronaut contributed to the development of scientific and technological paths in the country, by conducting about 200 scientific experiments in various fields that took about 585 hours, the most prominent of which was studying the effects of microgravity on the response of human cells to infections. And experimenting with the production of protein crystals for “PCG2” antibodies, and conducting studies on how certain substances burn in microgravity, in addition to preparing research on tissue chips on the functions of the heart, brain, and cartilage, and other scientific experiments that were worked on, in cooperation with the Mission 69 crew. .