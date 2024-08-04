Police and hospital doctors told AFP that three people were killed in the northern district of Pabna, two in the northern district of Rangpur, two in the Munshiganj district of the capital Dhaka and one in the western district of Magura.

Thousands of demonstrators, many carrying sticks, gathered at a square in central Dhaka on Sunday to take part in mass protests demanding the prime minister’s resignation.

Asif Mahmood, one of the main protest leaders, called on his supporters to prepare for a fight.

“Get your bamboo poles ready and liberate Bangladesh,” he wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

As the military stepped in to help restore order following earlier protests, some former army officers joined the student movement, with former army chief Gen. Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan turning his Facebook profile picture red in a show of support.

The country has seen protests against public sector job quotas that ended in clashes in July that killed more than 200 people in some of the worst unrest in Hasina’s 15 years in power.

Forces briefly restored calm but crowds returned to the streets in large numbers this week.

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated in Dhaka on Saturday, with police largely confined to monitoring the marches.