Texas State Police said at least 10 other people were injured, including the driver, whom authorities said they were preparing to arrest.

Brownsville Police Department official Martin Sandoval said police do not know if the crash was intentional, according to the Associated Press.

The director of the immigrant shelter, Victor Maldonado, said the SUV hit the sidewalk, flipped over and kept moving for about 60 metres.

He added that some people who were walking on the sidewalk about 9 meters away were also injured.

He stated that eyewitnesses detained the driver while he was trying to escape until the police arrived.