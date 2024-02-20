Dubai hosts 8 major international tournaments out of 28 various sporting events organized in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, which are held during this weekend, distributed in various regions of Dubai, and witnessing wide participation from inside and outside the country of different nationalities and ages in the events.

The Street and Park Tours for international skateboarding professionals top the list of international sporting events, which are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and hosted by Dubai during the period from February 25 to March 10 in Dubai Harbour, and organized by the World Skate Foundation and the World Skateboarding Company. Arada Real Estate Development, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, is the last stop for qualifying the winners to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The “Street” professional skating tour will be held from February 25 to March 3, followed by the “Park” professional skating tour, which will be held from March 3 to 10, and will witness strong and difficult competitions between more than 500 elite male and female athletes from various countries. This event is the largest of its kind and will serve as the final qualifiers for participation in the Olympics.

The Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai, which is being held in the Dubai Design District, will witness strong competitions between the participating teams and 16 teams from different continents of the world will participate in them: 4 teams from Asia: the Emirates, Japan, and the Sultanate of Oman, and 4 teams from Europe: : Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Belarus, and 3 teams from North America, namely: America, Mexico, and Tahiti, and 3 teams from South America, namely: Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, and two teams from Africa, namely: Egypt, and Senegal, and their competitions will continue until Sunday the 25th. The current one.

The Dubai Duty Free Women's Tennis Championship for the 1,000 points category will also continue, in which the elite world tennis champions will participate, led by 9 of the best players in the world, led by world number one Iga Swijontek and world number two Aryna Sabalenka, who recently won the Australian Open for the second time in history. respectively, in addition to the world's third-ranked Coco Gauff. The women's competition continues until February 24, while the men's competition takes place from February 26 to March 2 and an elite group of world champions participate in it, led by 3 of the top 10 in the world, namely Daniil Medvedev, World number three, world number five Andrey Rublev, world number nine Hubert Hurkacz, and Scottish star Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medalist.

The Spence Dubai 92 Cycling Challenge will start from Expo City Dubai on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The race falls on the agenda of the International Cycling Union and within the global Gran Fondo cycling events, and is considered the most important qualifying tournament for the World Cycling Championships, which will be held next August in the city. Aalborg, Denmark. More than 3,800 competitors from inside and outside the country are participating in the race. Participants from the elite category compete over a distance of 94.1 kilometers, while riders from the amateur category compete over a distance extending to 25 kilometers. A race has also been designated for the age group from 2 years old over a distance of 94.1 kilometers. 1 km, where children drive with their families.

The famous Terry Fox Charity Race also starts from Mina Rashid, with thousands of different nationalities and ages of families, adults and children participating in the race. The race aims to raise awareness of cancer and support and fund cancer research. The race bears the name of a young Canadian university student who lost his leg due to cancer. Desiring to give hope to cancer patients, the athlete ran with his amputated leg for a distance of 5,373 kilometers – the equivalent of covering the distance of a daily marathon over 143 days – with the aim of raising funds for cancer research centers. When he had to stop running due to his second battle with cancer, millions of people around the world decided to continue his quest by participating in the Terry Fox Run. With the tremendous success he has achieved throughout his storied career, the Terry Fox Run has become an annual event in 33 countries across five continents, and the largest fundraising event to support cancer research around the world.

The Dubai Muscat Modern Sailing Race is held, which is the prestigious international race that starts from the Dubai Sailing and Sailing Club, and goes across the Arabian Gulf to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean, passing through the coast of the Musandam Peninsula and through the famous Strait of Hormuz, and ends in Muscat at Bandar Al Rawda Marina, and more than From 20 teams from different countries of the world.

The Dubai Polo Gold Cup Championship competitions will also continue, which will be held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club stadiums in Dubai, in which the Emirates Team, the Mahra Ajax Investment Team, the Bangash Dodson and Horrell Team, the Al Habtoor Team, the Dubai Wolves Team Cafu and the Ghantoot Team will compete, and the Dubai Muscle Beach Bodybuilding Championship will be held. At the Al Habtoor Grand Hotel, Autograph Dubai Marina, and the Gulf Amateur Bodybuilding Championship will be held at Jafza 1 Convention Center in the Jebel Ali area.

The Hatta region hosts the Corinthian bicycle race, which starts from Wadi Hub in the Hatta region, and the labor sports tournament competitions continue at the workers’ hostel in the Jebel Ali area. The Eurasia E-Sports Conference is held at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City, and the Mira Eco Running Festival is held on Kite Beach. Hatta Coronetti Yoga in Wadi Hub, the Sukoon and Bupa World Run in Dubai Design District, and the Dubai Sports Corporate Games kick off in the Inspratus area of ​​Dubai Sports City.

The EMAD Fight Night Boxing Championship will be held at The Agenda Hall in Dubai Media City, and the Al Noor Center for People of Determination will organize the Super Hero Walk for People of Determination (Super Hero Walk) in the Al Barsha 1 area, and the Dance Challenge Championship will be held at the Grand Dance Academy in Al Quoz 3, and the UAE Federation Cup. For polo at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and the “Active on the Beach” yoga event at the Kempinski Hotel on the Palm Dubai.