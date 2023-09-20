Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, reviewed the “Civil Defense Environmental Preparedness” programme, which comes within the UAE’s efforts with the vision of its forward-looking leadership in promoting initiatives and projects of environmental value, and developing technologies that enhance efficiency, effectiveness and environmental sustainability.

His Highness also viewed eight international certificates, including a certificate from the National Fire Protection Organization (NFPA), the largest international organization in the civil defense sector, and certificates from continental organizations around the world, confirming the leadership of the Ministry of Interior globally, and the leadership of the UAE Civil Defense efforts to countries around the world in The field of artificial intelligence to predict fires before they occur and reduce them. The certificates are also an appreciation from international civil defense organizations and the distinguished Emirati experience in the optimal use of modern technologies in fighting fires, and enhancing preparedness and preparedness.

During the visit, His Highness also viewed an electric firefighting mechanism, the first of its kind in the Middle East and the second in the world, designed according to modern technological systems, and is environmentally friendly and has green applications that come within the smart system of specialized devices and mechanisms, in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the field. Prevention, safety and fire fighting.

This came during a visit by His Highness to the operations room of the Expo Fire Station, in the presence of the Director General of the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, and the Assistant Director General for Resources and Support Services Affairs, Major General Jamal bin Adid Al Muhairi, where His Highness was briefed on the details of the environmental preparedness program, which is an initiative. From the Ministry of the Interior, represented by the Civil Defense of the countries of the world, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions resulting from fire incidents in the world, to achieve climate neutrality.

His Highness urged those responsible for these international achievements to make more efforts to maintain the process of excellence and leadership, and to enhance the successes and reputation of the UAE, which tops global competitiveness indicators, especially in the fields of security, prevention and civil protection.

The program is a unified platform for the global database of fire incidents, with the participation of major firefighting organizations in the world. Through the platform, the data and carbon percentages resulting from fire incidents for each continent are analysed, classified and analyzed, and this is submitted to the fire organization responsible for each global continent, with the aim of reducing fire incidents. globally and the carbon emissions resulting from it, thus being a pioneering initiative from the civil defense sector to redouble efforts in the areas of joint global cooperation and coordination.