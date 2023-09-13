Abu Dhabi Police, through the “A Chance of Hope” service, alerted to eight indicators of drug abuse among teenagers, pointing out that it is sometimes difficult to differentiate between the behavioral changes that accompany adolescence and signs of addiction to psychotropic substances.

The “Chance for Hope” program – launched by Abu Dhabi Police – played a pioneering role in encouraging addiction patients to take the initiative to seek treatment, and activating community partnerships to reduce the spread of the scourge of narcotic substances.

She stated that indicators of addiction in adolescents include school problems, such as declining grades, quarrels, theft, repeated absences, and deteriorating physical health, such as excessive sleep, lethargy, and laziness, lack of interest in external appearance and personal hygiene, and changes in behavior, such as shrouding the adolescent’s life and daily activities with secrecy, lying, justifying, and making excuses. And spending long hours outside the home.

Indicators also include the increase in spending money, such as persistently asking for money without a justifiable reason, stealing money from the house, the disappearance of some medications prescribed for other people in the house, and the frequent purchase of products that contain volatile substances (such as nail dye, glue, hair fixing spray, Means for cleaning engines), changing friends, and accompanying drug users who provide him with the substance and a safe place to consume it.

She pointed out that there are common reasons that lead to falling into abuse, which may be psychological, family, social, or economic reasons, and they may combine together.

These include family disintegration, weak religious faith, bad companions, lack of awareness and awareness of the dangers of drugs and their negative effects, the absence of one or both parents in reality or in terms of influence, imitation of others, weak personality, being influenced by television dramas, and the mistaken belief that use improves the psychological and mood state, and that The effect of drugs is temporary and can be stopped at any time. Drugs help with better concentration, understanding, and studying, and that they help in losing weight, or that taking them helps with sexual ability.

Abu Dhabi Police is keen to implement campaigns and guidance initiatives aimed at educating families and their young children about the scourge of drugs, due to its severe harm to societies, and is keen to protect them from its dangers through proper guidance, promoting high values ​​and strengthening their religious faith.

She stressed the importance of uniting community efforts to combat and address drugs, as it is a shared responsibility between security, social and media institutions, in line with our leadership’s policy of employing all capabilities and means of awareness, to preserve youth energies as they are the future hope for society’s progress.

She stressed the importance of family supervision over children and the role of parents in caring for them and raising them properly, and occupying their time with what is beneficial and useful, and through positive communication, by spending time with them and listening to their conversations, in a way that ensures that they feel confident and responsible towards themselves and their countries.

A chance of hope

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that it extends a helping hand to addicts seeking treatment, through the “Chance for Hope” program, and is greatly concerned with educating society about the harms of narcotic substances and the effects of their addiction.

She said that applying for treatment is a right guaranteed by law, as drug or psychotropic substance abusers – if they come forward on their own, or through any of their relatives up to the second degree – are not subject to any legal penalties of any kind, in accordance with Article No. 89 of the Anti-Narcotics Law of 2014. 2021.