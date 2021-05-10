Dubai (Al-Ittihad) achieved «Emaar Properties»Revenues of 5.993 billion dirhams ($ 1.632 billion) during the first quarter of 2021, and net profits of 657 million dirhams ($ 179 million), an increase of 8% compared to the same period in 2020.

Domestic real estate sales in the first quarter of 2021 reached 5,904 billion dirhams ($ 1.607 billion), an increase of 106% over sales for the same period in 2020.

And the accumulated sales of «Emaar» on projects under construction to reach 41.805 billion dirhams (11.382 billion dollars), the revenues of which will be calculated in the coming years.

Project delivery

“As one of the most dynamic and growing markets in the world, the resilience of Dubai’s real estate market is testament to its commitment to becoming one of the best cities in the world,” said Mohammed Al-Abbar, founder of Emaar Properties. We are committed to delivering our projects as scheduled, and to providing unique and unprecedented residential projects that contribute to improving the lifestyle of residents and visitors together. In a short period of time, Emaar was able to achieve results similar to the results of 2019, which preceded the effects of the pandemic on businesses worldwide. These results were not a mere coincidence, but rather the fruit of a great collective effort.

Dubai continues to maintain its position as a leading global destination for business, financial services, logistics, travel and hospitality across a number of developing sectors such as technology, green energy, healthcare, and education. The region also continues to attract a number of professional professionals and investors who in turn invest in the continuous growth potential available in the region, which is reflected in Emaar’s sales results during the first quarter of 2021.

Emaar has delivered more than 74,500 housing units in Dubai and international markets, and it still has more than 25,500 housing units under development in the United Arab Emirates and 11,500 housing units in the global market.

As it continues to set and follow new standards in design, construction quality and innovation, Emaar always offers unique experiences and an exceptional lifestyle that distinguishes it in various market sectors, making its properties always desirable by local and international investors.

Emaar Development

Emaar Development PJSC, the real estate development company designated for sale in the United Arab Emirates and listed on the Dubai Financial Market under the symbol (EMAARDEV) in which Emaar Properties holds a majority stake, achieved strong quarterly real estate sales in Dubai during The first quarter (January to) of 2021, recording an increase of 106 percent to reach 5.904 billion dirhams ($ 1.607 billion), compared to sales in the first quarter of 2020, which amounted to 2.864 billion dirhams ($ 780 million).

Emaar Development also recorded revenues of 3.848 billion dirhams ($ 1.048 billion), and a net profit of 781 million dirhams ($ 213 million), an increase of 26 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to the results for the same period in 2020.

Emaar International

Emaar’s international operations continued to improve its operating results, recording real estate sales of 1.211 billion dirhams ($ 330 million) during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, which amounted to 1.023 billion dirhams ($ 279 million), and the results of the quarter. The first of 2019, which amounted to 764 million dirhams ($ 208 million), which represents a growth of 18 percent compared to 2020 and 59 percent compared to 2019, indicating the positive recovery of the real estate market, in addition to the great interest in the international expansion of Emaar and its reliable integrated projects. .

Emaar’s international business and projects contributed 13 percent of Emaar’s total revenues, supported by its successful operations in Egypt, India and Pakistan.

Emaar Malls

Emaar Malls, the company that is listed on the Dubai Financial Market under the symbol (EMAARMALLS), recorded revenues of 901 million dirhams ($ 245 million), according to the financial results announced by the company for the first quarter of 2021.

Its total net profit during the first quarter of 2021 reached 318 million dirhams ($ 87 million), an increase of 169 percent compared to the results of the fourth quarter of 2020. Occupancy rates in the assets of Emaar Malls maintained their strong performance, which reached 91 percent.

Emaar Hospitality

From its business in the hospitality, entertainment and leasing sectors, Emaar achieved revenues of 457 million dirhams (124 million dollars) during the first quarter of 2021, through the hotels under the umbrella of “Emaar Hospitality Group”, including hotels managed by the group that achieved rates Occupancy rate of 62% despite the current challenges in the market and restrictions imposed by the authorities.