The Suzuka 8 Hours is back on stage after a two-year stop, but the news that arrives is anything but comforting: in fact, during free practice, Gino Rea crashed in the triangle chicane, the same as 19 years ago it was fatal to Daijiro Kato, and he remained lifeless on the ground.

Rescue immediately on the spot, he was taken to the medical center. However, the situation appeared critical right from the start and he was transported to the nearest hospital, where he underwent an emergency operation. As reported by the Polish correspondent Arkadiusz Archie Serowiecki sent to Suzuka, in the fall he reported damage to lungs, ribs and possibly his head.

The Kyodo News agency has updated on the condition of the Honda rider: the surgery is over and Gino Rea is now in a coma. The Japanese agency also reports that after the accident the pilot’s helmet was found at the site of the accident completely destroyed. Further updates on Rea’s conditions are awaited.