The Suzuka 8 Hours is back on stage after a two-year stop, but the news that arrives is anything but comforting: in fact, during free practice, Gino Rea crashed into the triangle chicane, the same as 19 years ago. it was fatal to Daijiro Kato, and he remained lifeless on the ground.

Rescue immediately on the spot, he was taken to the medical center. However, the situation appeared critical right away and he was transported to the nearest hospital, where surgery is currently underway.

As reported by the Polish correspondent Arkadiusz Archie Serowiecki sent to Suzuka, in the fall he reported damage to lungs, ribs and possibly his head. Nothing is yet known about what Rea’s conditions may be, who is still under the knife, therefore updates will follow.