Experts say that not getting enough hours of sleep leads to mental health problems and is linked to the risk of dementia.

However, a recent study, published in the journal Nature Aging, found that there are people who may sleep fewer hours and feel rested, and therefore the “8 hours is not fixed” rule.

In the study, Cambridge University scientists evaluated brain scans of 50,000 people, aged between 38 and 73, and found that some participants felt rested and energized even though they only slept 7 hours.

Experts conclude that regulating bedtime and getting up early are the best ways to maintain physical and mental health.

They explained that over time and as adults age, it is normal for their sleep patterns to change, adding: “However, all adults should ensure that they sleep for 7 hours (at least) each night.”