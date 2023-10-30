Ferrari prepares for the 8 Hours of Bahrain

The last round of the FIA ​​WEC 2023 takes place in the Persian Gulf with the Bahrain 8 Hours. The Ferrari 499P crews enter the seventh round of the calendar in third and fourth position, respectively with Hypercar number 51 of Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi, and number 50, of Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen. Here are the words of the drivers, the Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti Antonello Coletta and the Head of Endurance Race Cars Ferdinando Cannizzo.

The words of Fire

“The 8 Hours of Bahrain will certainly be a difficult race considering the conditions we will encounter, starting with the high temperatures. I don’t think we will have an advantage over our competitors on this track, given the layout of the track. We will try to do our best to conclude in the best possible way a season which I consider to be overall positive for our team. Sakhir is a facility where Ferrari has achieved great results in recent years with the 488 GTE: I remember with great satisfaction the victory in 2022 when with Miguel I crossed the finish line first in the last race of the LMGTE Pro class“.

Molina’s words

“Last race of the year, we go to Bahrain with the expectations of every race, of fighting for the podium, we still have a minimal chance of winning the championship, we are aware that it is very difficult, but we will not give up until the race is over. This will be our approach, characterized by maximum concentration. The track? I like it a lot, both in terms of the track and the atmosphere of the race which partly takes place at night. In Bahrain with the Ferrari 488 GTE I have always been very fast and also during the test we conducted with the 499P in recent weeks we had positive feedback“.

Nielsen’s words

“Personally I am looking forward to competing in the last round of the season with the aim of achieving a good result, although I believe this will be a difficult race for us, as the 6 Hours of Fuji was. In any case we still have some chances to win the Drivers’ championship, which is why we will climb into the cockpit of our 499P with the utmost determination to finish the championship in the best possible way“.

The words of Pier Guidi

“In Bahrain over the years I have gained a lot of satisfaction, so much so that I consider it a ‘friendly’ track, where I celebrated the Drivers’ world title three times with the Ferrari 488 GTE and where we obtained the same number of Manufacturers’ laurels. Memories are full of beautiful moments, but we must be realistic: after Le Mans we struggled to be able to express ourselves at our best level, so on the eve of this race to hope for a great result we will also have to count on a bit of luck. In any case, I believe this 2023 season has been beyond my wildest expectations, so much so that I would have signed for a year like this before it started“.

Calado’s words

“I think the first objective of this race will be to ensure third place in the Drivers’ standings, aware that it could be a complex race for us. We leave for this trip, in any case, with the ambition of ending a positive year in the best possible way for our entire team, in which the result we achieved in Le Mans shines“.

Giovinazzi’s words

“I really like the Sakhir track, but the last round of the season won’t be easy at all. Eight hours is a long time and the heat factor, considering the temperatures reached in Bahrain, could influence the result. We will have to be very concentrated and avoid any mistakes to find ourselves in a good position in the final phase of the race, to try to obtain a good result at the finish line. For us it will be the conclusion of a fantastic yearin which the result that made history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans shines“.

Coletta’s words

“We approach this 8 Hours of Bahrain like every FIA WEC race with the aim of giving our all to obtain the best possible result. Considering the recent races at Fuji and Monza, however, the ambitions for this last round are not the best. We are approaching the end of a season that I undoubtedly consider positive, characterized by a great start sealed by the pole position at Sebring and five podiums in the first races of the year up to the astonishing victory at Le Mans. Unfortunately we are finishing with greater difficulty, but we are aware that our potential is different“.

Cannizzo’s words

“In Bahrain we have the last race of this first year of the 499P. A very positive season which saw our Hypercar show good competitiveness, right from the first race, and equally good reliability. Over the last two weeks we have therefore worked intensely to finish the 8 Hours with a good performance. We are also aware that it will be a very close race, given the performances of the other competitors, and that getting on the podium will be very difficult. As always, we will not give up and, although it will be an almost impossible undertaking, we will try to put our drivers in a position to fight for the Drivers’ championship which is still mathematically open.“.