We arrive at the last stage

Almost two months after the last test in Japan, where the 6 Hours of Fuji was held, the WEC is ready to return to the track for the last time in 2023. The final round of the world championship will once again be on Asian soil, but this time on the circuit Sakhirthe same one that hosts Formula 1. In this case, the event will be that of Bahrain 8 Hoursdecisive for the assignment of the Drivers’ world title this season.

The candidates for victory

While Toyota can already face the appointment with the mathematical certainty of affirmation in the Constructors’ championship, in the series Hypercars the question mark still remains over the name of the crew that will enter the roll of honor of the highest Endurance category. The ranking now sees the reigning world champions in command Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawawith trio #8 enjoying an advantage of 15 points on the other Toyota GR010 Hybrid by Conway-Kobayashi-Lopez. As there are still 39 points up for grabs between qualifying and the race, hopes are reduced, but not yet gone, also for the two Ferrari AF Corse: while for the winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi There are 21 lengths of delay that separates them from the leaders, the 499P of Fire-Nielsen-Molina cannot be considered officially excluded from the fight for the title, but i 36 points of detachment make a comeback highly unlikely.

The latest LMP2 champions are also to be decided

While in the class LMGTE AM it’s all decidedthe same cannot be said for LMP2, which currently features the Oreca 07 of Team WRT in front of everyone with the trio Andrade-Kubica-Deletraz at 135 points. The only ones who can still worry the former Polish F1 driver and his teammates are Costa-Scherer-Smiechowski (#34 of the Inter Europol Competition team) e Lubin-Hanson-Pierson (#23 United Autosports), respectively a 33 and 34 points behind. Furthermore, the 8 Hours of Bahrain will be the last LMP2 race in the WECwhich will disappear from next year to make room for the LMGT3 and the Hypercar, although they will only be able to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans together with other competitions such as ELMS, Asian LMS and IMSA.

TV and streaming channels

As per tradition, the 8 Hours of Bahrain will take place in Saturday, with the first free practice sessions scheduled for Thursday. The live coverage of the race will be guaranteed Sky Sports Max and its streaming on NOW TV, but there will also be other channels. Between these Eurosport 1 (along with the app), Discovery+ and, in streaming, fiawec.tv. They will also broadcast Friday’s qualifying and the third free practice session, the latter also visible on YouTube on the FIA ​​WEC channel. Different story for the first two free practices on Thursday, which will only be available via livetiming but without any live TV.

6 Hours of Bahrain 2023, the program and TV times

Thursday 2 November

10.15am – Free practice 1 (Livetiming only)

3.30pm – Free practice 2 (Livetiming only)

Friday 3 November

10:00 – Free practice 3 (live on Eurosport, Discovery+, FIA WEC YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

2.15pm – Qualifying (live on the Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv apps)

Saturday 4 November

12:00 – Race (live on the Eurosport app, Eurosport 1, Discovery+, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV and fiawec.tv)