Muhammad Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The star Ali Mabkhout led his team, Al-Jazira, to a landslide victory over its host Al Dhafra 5-1, in the 15th round of the Arabian Gulf League, by scoring three “hat-trick” goals from the five-minute mark in the minutes “58 from a penalty kick, 69 and 79”, while making the other two goals for Khalfan Mubarak in the 9th minute. Which the team opened the scoring with, and for Brandley Coase, who scored the third goal for “Pride of Abu Dhabi” in his first appearance with the team at the 65th minute, while the goal of Al Dhafra came from friendly fire through Salem Rashid, who scored by mistake, while the match witnessed the expulsion of Senegalese Makiti Diop Al Dhafra striker made his debut after returning to Al Faris 3 minutes after the start of the second half. This dismissal became a major turning point in the match that also witnessed the dismissal of Khalid Al Senani, Al Dhafra goalkeeper in the 81st minute.

With the “hat trick”, Ali Mabkhout was able to advance to the top scorer in the league with 11 goals, while his score in the historic scorers’ race reached 157 goals, reducing the difference with former international Fahd Khamis, who scored 165 goals, to 8 goals only.

With the big victory, Al Jazira will reach the 33rd point in second place, narrowing the difference with leaders Sharjah to only 3 points.