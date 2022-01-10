We leave you here a list of eight players who have resigned from the Africa Cup to stay with their clubs:
Despite his good season at Lens, Fofana has already made it clear from the beginning that he would resign from the Africa Cup in order to help his team, of which he is captain. Right now the Lens is 6th to 1 point of European places
Doucuré is in an identical situation to Fofana. He resigned months ago from the Africa Cup and also wants to continue participating in Lens’s good season. At only 21 years old, this center-back will still have many more opportunities to play an African Cup in the future.
Abde’s case has undoubtedly been the most talked about in Spain. With Xavi he has become a regular at Barcelona. The Catalans do not stop adding many casualties and their march would have been more than sensitive. Right now, Abde could also choose to play for the Spanish team, as Munir or Ansu Fati did in their day.
Selectable with Gambia for the CAN, the 23-year-old will stay at Saint-Étienne this winter to help the club get out of the red lantern. He is the undisputed starter in midfield (18 games this season), and is essential for yours try to reverse the situation now
Comoros may be the weakest team in the tournament, but there they are. Like Camara, Youssuf is essential at Saint Étienne and has decided to give up the Africa Cup to reverse the bad streak of le forez this January.
Despite being one of the best players in Cameroon today, Matip has not seen the elastic of the indomitable lions in a long time. Since 2015 specifically, when Schalke’s elastic had not yet changed for Liverpool’s. He has had discrepancies with the coaching staff since then.
At 18, Afena-Gyan is starting to make a niche for himself in Mourinho’s Roma. So far he has played only 5 games and needs more shooting with the Giallorossi to have more opportunities. He was among the shortlisted of the black stars, but in the end he will stay in the Italian capital
The current champion has also seen one of her players give up playing the tournament. Delort assured this year when he signed for Nice that he would not play in the Africa Cup, something that did not sit well with the team’s coaching staff. It is likely that he will not be called up again while Belmadi is coach.
