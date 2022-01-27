Set bianconeri could soon announce the incorporation of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, at a rate of 67 million plus eight in variables, according to Fabrizio Romano. In this way, he would take over one of the stars of Serie A.
Juventus has had years of incontestable power at different times in Italy, something that has been helped by the fact of signing footballers from direct rivals or who shone in other less important ones. Faced with the option of repeating a signing of these characteristics with the Serbian striker, we review other cases where renowned players or those who performed at a high level in the competition ended up in Turin:
The former Montenegrin striker was in Turin between 2011 and 2014, arriving from AS Roma after a payment of 15 million euros. He scored 26 goals and 22 assists in 96 games, in addition to winning the Serie A three times and the Supercoppa Italia twice.
The Italian right winger landed at the club in 2017 after paying 40 million in the coffers of Fiorentina. Since then, he has 11 goals and 24 assists in 170 games. He has won Serie A three times, twice in the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italia.
The former Italian-Brazilian striker arrived free of charge from SSC Napoli and spent four seasons in Turin, between 1972 and 1976. He scored 37 goals and four assists in 117 games, as well as winning Serie A twice.
The Bosnian midfielder was at Juventus between 2016 and 2020, after arriving from AS Roma (32M) and before signing for FC Barcelona (60M). He scored 22 goals and 41 assists in 178 games, in addition to winning the Serie A four times, the Coppa twice and the Supercoppa once.
The former Italian striker left Fiorentina in 1990 for a figure equivalent to 12.9 million euros. He spent five years in Turin before leaving for AC Milan. He signed 115 goals and 25 assists in 200 games as a bianconeri, winning a Serie A, a Coppa Italia, a UEFA Cup and winning the Ballon d’Or in 1993.
The former Italian defender arrived from Inter in 2004 at a rate of 10 million euros and was in the old lady, before landing at Real Madrid in 2006. He had a second stage in the 2009-10 academic year. Those three accumulated campaigns gave him seven goals and one assist in 126 games. He did not win any collective title in Turin, but he did win the FIFA Best Player award and the Golden Ball for his contribution there and winning the 2006 World Cup in Germany with the Italian team.
The former Italian pivot arrived from AC Milan free of charge in 2011 and stayed until 2015, before leaving for New York City. He scored 19 goals and 38 assists in 164 games, in addition to winning Serie A four times, the Coppa Italia once and the Supercoppa twice.
The Argentine and French striker, born in Brest, landed in Turin in 2016 after a record transfer (90M) for the club at the time, from SSC Napoli, and was owned until 2020, previously passing on loan from AC Milan and Chelsea before being released to Miami. He signed 66 goals and 16 assists in 149 games, in addition to winning the Serie A three times and the Coppa Italia twice.
