Mexico:If you get an 8-foot mouse in front of you, then you too will definitely panic. Something similar happened in Mexico City. While the workers were cleaning the sewer, they saw a giant mouse. Later, after much struggle, this rat was taken out. Video of this giant rat is becoming very fast on social media.

Explain that the workers cleaning the drain in Mexico City told that they had to clean 22 tons of waste. During this time, a giant mouse appeared in the drain. There was panic among the workers. Later, this rat was brought out with great difficulty. After this the rat was bathed with water. During this time a lot of crowd gathered. People wanted to take a selfie close to this rat.

Watch video

However, when this rat was taken out, it was found that it is not a real mouse. In the video you can see how the workers are bathing that rat. Its shape is exactly like a mouse. The laborer who bathes him is seen very small in front of him. People were surprised to see this view. Everyone wanted to take a picture of it.

A woman surfaced after this video went viral on social media. The woman claimed that this mouse was actually her Halloween prop. Let us know that in Halloween party people do scary makeup and make props that look terrible. Halloween party is very popular in Europe. It is part of their culture.