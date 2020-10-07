A new species of blue-eyed spider has been discovered by a woman in Australia. The woman also got frightened after seeing this spider inadvertently found in the backyard of her house. A woman living in Thirowal, New South Wales, saw the spider 18 months ago. However, she could not prove her claim to see it then. This time he called the experts after seeing this spider. Who identified this spider.According to the Daily Mail report, the woman who discovered the spider is Amanda D. George. On seeing the spider again, he took some pictures of it and uploaded it to Facebook group ‘Backyard Zoology’. Experts who know about insects have called this spider a new species of Jotus Brushed Jumping Spider.

Uploaded photos on facebook

Amanda George said that she saw this jumping spider while she was doing some work in the backyard of her home. At first she was very scared. But, then he took pictures of it and uploaded it to Facebook. His post was viewed by spider expert Joseph Shubert. After which he told this woman to hold the spider carefully.

Imprisoned in container and sent to zoologist

After a long search Amanda captures this spider in an empty container. He told that he had also caught another spider along with it, but he was afraid that they might eat each other. Therefore, they imprisoned the two spiders in separate containers. He sent both spiders to Joseph Shubert.

Naming will take place on the opening of Museum Victoria

This species of spider has not been named yet. According to Shubert, as soon as the Museum Victoria’s lab reopens, the spider will be formally christened and details will be shared about it. Upon discovering this spider, Amanda said that she was very happy to do something for science.