If you order water in a restaurant, you cannot always assume that it is the cheapest. A restaurant in Switzerland even charges eight euros for tap water.

Mürren – If you order a cocktail, you will certainly calculate one or two euros more – often eight euros are even reasonable, depending on which restaurants or bars you are visiting. The same may also apply to some people for a long drink or glass of wine. However, a restaurant in Switzerland charges eight Swiss francs (equivalent to about eight euros) for the water – from the tap.

Swiss restaurant charges eight euros for “Mürrenwasser”

Like the Swiss newspaper View reports, when asked, the restaurant explains why the high price for the tap water is justified, because it is not just plain tap water. “Tap water doesn’t just come out of the tap. The municipal water supply only supplies the village of Mürren,” explained Christoph Egger, director of the restaurant.

“The companies at almost 3,000 meters above sea level have to transport every liter of drinking water in tanks up from Mürren by cable car. During the season, this takes up to two hours a day. This summer even a new pipeline for three million francs will be built to supply the companies with drinking water. With such a high effort, it is understandable that the water from the tap can only be offered for a fee and the price has been the same for years.

Customer outraged by the bill for tap water: “We should have ordered something else”

However, a customer apparently sees it very differently, she wrote to the newspaper: “This price was not declared and is far too high.” She was willing to pay for tap water, “but if we had known about the 8 francs, we would have something ordered something else.”

The restaurant’s tap water was apparently offered as “Mürrenwasser”. As the industry association Gastrosuisse explains, however, it must be transparent for customers to see how the water differs from mineral water or spring water. With the term “Mürrenwasser” this is obviously not recognizable for all guests.

However, not only customers in Switzerland are surprised by the amount of the bill, in other holiday countries there are even real cost traps that holidaymakers should pay attention to.