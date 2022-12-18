Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Our national team achieved 8 medals on the first day of the second combined Arab championship for cycling held in Sharjah, in the category of people of determination, females and young women, including a historic gold medal, the first for Emirati women in the history of Arab participation, from the start of the championship in a race against time teams.

The championship was inaugurated in the Nizwa region by Sheikh Faisal bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Federation, Mansour Buasaiba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Federation, Dr. And a large number of members of the Arab Federation and the teams participating in the tournament.

The championship began with the races of people of determination, where Salem Al-Junaibi succeeded in achieving the first gold for the Emirates, in the general individual category, then Abdullah Al-Balushi achieved the gold in the general individual race, and his colleague Ahmed Al-Badwawi came in second place and the silver medal, and Ayed Al-Ahbabi succeeded in first place in the general individual category race. “H3”, and Saeed Al Dhaheri came in second place, and Abdullah Al Ghafri finished the gold medals for people of determination in the “H4” general individual race.

The rising young women’s team, represented by Hoda Hussein, Marwa Salman, Renad Al-Yafei, achieved the first gold medal in the history of Arab participation in a race against the time teams, amidst great joy from the members of the board of directors and the technical staff led by Captain Abdullah Swedan and coach Sana Merdassi, and the Algerian team dissolved in Second place and Egypt third.

The women’s team concluded the UAE medals on the first day by achieving a silver medal in the time trial team, after finishing runners-up to the Syrian team, and the Egyptian team came in third place.