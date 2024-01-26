Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that last year, the Emirate of Dubai witnessed 320 traffic accidents that resulted in the death of eight people and the injury of 339 people, with 33 serious injuries, 155 moderate injuries, and 151 minor injuries. 43,817 people were arrested for crossing the road without their designated place.

Al Mazrouei stressed that Dubai Police is keen to ensure that the emirate’s roads are the safest and most secure and preserve lives and property, pointing out that some pedestrians commit wrong practices, “such as some sleeping under the wheels of trucks while they stop to take a rest, or climbing the concrete barrier separating the street, or crossing Through the openings of the mesh barrier, despite the presence of pedestrian crossings and bridges close to them,” he explained, “Although Dubai Police has launched many awareness and educational campaigns, there are people who do not pay attention to the issue of safe crossing, thereby exposing themselves and others to danger.” And it is done

Deploying military and civilian patrols to monitor these wrong behaviors.

He pointed out that last year’s statistics revealed that 43,817 violations were issued for crossing the road outside of places designated for crossing, pointing out that September topped the total number of violations with a rate of 4,591 violations, followed by May with a rate of 4,252 violations, then October with a rate of 4,239 violations, and August ranked highest. Fourth, with an average of 4,169 violations, then November 4,045 violations, then January 3,636 violations, then March 3,564 violations, then July 3,494 violations, then February 3,251 violations, then December 2,979 violations, then June 2,914 violations, and the month of April was occupied. It ranked last with a rate of 2683 violations.

He stressed that campaigns to control violators who cross from places not designated for pedestrian crossing will witness intensification, with the aim of reducing the rate of accidents and deaths, stressing Dubai Traffic’s keenness to intensify efforts to reduce the phenomenon of random crossing to ensure the safety of road users.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that “the law prevents pedestrians from crossing on highways or roads with speeds exceeding 80 km per hour. As for internal roads, crossing from the places designated for that is required and obligatory for all pedestrians, or using the bridges and tunnels designated for them, if any.” “And not random crossing.”

He stressed that “the law prohibits pedestrians from crossing areas not designated for them, and those who violate it will be fined 400 dirhams.”

