Hundreds of people were camping on the shores of Lake Yalchik when the storm hit Saturday.

Mari El is about 650 km east of the capital, Moscow, and it is a Russian region located on the northern bank of the Volga River, and Yoshkar-Ola is the main city in it..

The Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement that the bodies of seven people, including three young children, were found at night after what it described as a “hurricane”.“.

According to the statement, another person died in hospital.

In another statement, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry announced that 29 people were injured and 16 of them were hospitalized..

The ministry confirmed in a message published on the Telegram application that “the vacationers did not take into account the weather forecast“.

The investigation committee announced the opening of an investigation to determine whether the camp site respected safety standards.

The ministry said that a total of 10 people were killed while 76 others were wounded in the Volga region, which includes the Mari El region.