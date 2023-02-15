President of the Chamber said that attacks on the buildings of the Three Powers had subjective damage to democracy

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) that the invasions and vandalism of the 8th of January do not represent right-wing voters. At a BTG Pactual bank event, the congressman stated that this type of voter did not exist in the past because he was ashamed of what he stood for, but that he is now taking a stand.

“You today have a clearly defined voter on the left, a voter on the right and some more moderate voters. But you didn’t have that right-wing voter in transparent Brazil, because the view of the dictatorship, the view of the right-wing guy who was a guy who defended the abuses of 30 or 40 years ago embarrassed the voter. Not today, he takes a stand”he declared.

Lira also said that the acts of vandalism against the buildings of the Three Powers in January had a greater impact than the property damage. According to him, the attack was subjective to democracy.

“We went through a difficult time, but that moment has to stay in the past. He doesn’t have to be present in everyday life for it to be always coated with a very strong bitter memory and resentments that surface at all times.”

Congress & legal security

The deputy also said that the Chamber and the Senate are responsible for resolving problems of legal uncertainty in the country, when one body or institution makes decisions that override others and even the will of Congress.

“Both the House and the Senate have a lot of responsibility in this passivity of legal uncertainty. I bring the problem to us, we who have the duty to legislate, to accommodate, to review situations”, said Lira.

The president of the Chamber criticized court decisions, including the Federal Supreme Court, which are due to a small difference in votes and which change understandings approved in Congress.

“These issues, when they affect the scope of investors, companies, the country’s financial life, once again respecting the court decision, but by 6 to 5 it weakens the decision. They, in my point of view, should, by obligation, have a minimum quorum of 3/5. A super absolute majority of the Federal Supreme Court with a pacified thesis regarding such a delicate subject. “