According to the Commission’s rapporteur, there are investigated companies that financed with the federal government

the senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) said on Thursday (31.Aug.2023) that the CPMI of January 8 is “following the financiers’ route”. She is the rapporteur of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry that investigates the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília.

“We want to understand who raised the money and where did that money come from to irrigate the 8th of January, which was not cheap”, said the congresswoman in an interview with the program “it’s news”, commanded by journalist Kennedy Alencar in TV network!. According to her, there was a structure that allowed the camps to function for months. “There are investigated companies that financed with the federal government”, he declared.

The senator emphasized that the CPMI has the legitimacy to propose a plea bargain, but that a protocol must be drawn up and submitted “the judicial authority”. According to her, an agreement of this type with the ex-president’s aide Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Mauro Cid, would bring “very important results” for investigations conducted by both the CPMI and the PF (Federal Police).

Eliziane said that Cid was in “strategic position”, as he kept important data on his cell phone and participated in several meetings, such as the one between Bolsonaro and Walter Delgattiknown as hacker by Vaza Jato. “It is a living archive, it has, in fact, a lot of information”, he declared.

“He has a very close relationship not only with the former president, but with several members of his circle.”, he stated. “This information will be very pertinent to the commission’s work.the,” he added.

She stated that she intends to present the CPMI report by October 17th. Asked whether the document will suggest Bolsonaro’s indictment and for what crimes, the senator replied that “until then, there’s a lot to happen” in the Commission.

“About the former president, we received an absolutely serious statement, which was from Walter Delgatti. He brings clear information that the former President of the Republic would have called him to take over a wiretap of a Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, talked to him to make a fake demonstration saying that the electronic ballot box would be vulnerable”, declared the senator.

“If we have confirmation of these testimonies (…), there is no doubt that this indictment will take place”, he said, adding that Bolsonaro’s visit to the CPMI should not be necessary because of the “data set” in possession of the Commission – such as those obtained with breaches of telematic secrecy of investigated.

The senator, however, said she wanted to hear from others who were “within the process” which culminated on January 8, with the former Minister of Defense and vice-president of Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections, Walter Braga Netto, and the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Augusto Heleno.