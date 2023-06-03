For Carlos Frederico Santos, it is important to keep distance and avoid political contamination

Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos said that the PGR will act independently of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) which investigates the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers. He is responsible for the proceedings on the 8th of January at the Attorney General’s Office.

“They remain independent works.”, told the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, adding that it is important to keep your distance to avoid political contamination. The author of the CPMI application, deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE), for example, is one of the investigated by the PGR.

A Federal Police (Federal Police) concluded that the deputy incited extremist acts in Brasilia. In the report sent to the Minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraesthe PF cites publications on social networks by André Fernandes the day before the start of the invasions on January 8th. “1st act against Lula government”, wrote the deputy. Here’s the full of the document (6 MB).

To the Power360, André Fernandes classified the PF investigation as “absurd”.

The CPMI of the 8th of January was installed on May 25th. The mixed parliamentary commission of inquiry is made up of 16 deputies and 16 senators to investigate the acts that resulted in the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

