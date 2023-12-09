Better turn down the brightness of your screen, because we have a list of particularly colored STOs.

Supercars are usually more colorful than normal cars, but the Huracán STO makes it very colorful – literally and figuratively. This model is supplied from the factory with a contrasting color scheme and this produces the craziest color combinations. Lamborghini doesn’t say no to anything, that’s clear.

These special color combinations are food for a list, so that’s why we delved into the archives of Autoblog Spots. We have listed a number of remarkably executed examples.

Green with red

Spotter: @spotcrewda

We have seen bright green Lamborghinis before, but not in combination with red. Every stylist will strongly advise against this combination, but the owner of this STO (probably called Ken) chose it anyway.

Purple with yellow

Spotter: @justawheelchairguy

We sometimes joke that a car is beautiful even in bright purple with yellow dots, but this Belgian owner really chose purple and yellow. The yellow dots are just yellow stripes in this case.

White with blue

Spotter: @ljpvink36

In principle, white is a perfectly normal color, but if you combine it with bright blue accents you have a quite striking car. Without hurting your eyes.

Matte brown with gold

Spotter: @justawheelchairguy

Want to make your Lambo look like it’s wrapped? Of course, this can also be done from the factory. This example, for example, is finished in matte brown, with gold-colored rims to finish it off.

Pink with yellow

Spotter: @spotcrewda

The most famous STO of all should of course not be missing from this list. That’s Tim Burton aka Shmee150. By the way, this STO did not roll out of the factory like that. The pink color is original, but the yellow accents are not. The car is now original, after having had white accents.

Green with gold

Spotter: @marcel050

We were actually able to find a specimen with a stylish color, namely dark green (Verde Hydra). To prevent it from becoming too modest, it has been combined with gold accents.

Matte blue with red

Spotter: @autogespot23

Crazy color combinations are very un-Dutch, but there are also special colored STOs driving around in the Netherlands. How about matte blue with red and black accents?

Matte gray with blue

Spotter: @spotcrewda

Call it garbage bag gray, call it primer, this matte gray color actually suits this car very well. To top it off, there are bright blue accents, because yes, it is an STO.

