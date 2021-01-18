The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has set 8 conditions for certifying sick leaves, issued by private or government health facilities, regardless of their duration, with the aim of presenting them to the employers, noting that the procedures for obtaining the service vary according to that period, as leave exceeding 5 days requires approval Of the concerned medical committees, and the service fee is estimated at 50 dirhams.

The ministry explained that the list of conditions is represented in “sick leaves issued by private or government health facilities in Sharjah and other northern emirates can be legalized at the health facility in which the treatment was carried out, in case the leave period is 5 days or less, it is electronically certified without the need to approve the committees Likewise, if the period of the sick leave exceeds 5 days and extends up to a month, it must be electronically certified and the relevant fees charged, then approved by the medical subcommittee according to the emirate.

The ministry added, “If the leave period exceeds one month, it must be electronically certified and fees paid, and approved by the Supreme Medical Committee at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the private medical facility must not be licensed, and the time period must not exceed the date of issuance of the leave from the medical facility and request Certification from the ministry for one month to obtain the approval of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

The conditions also included “that sick leaves issued by the health institutions of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi health authorities must first be approved by the Health Authority by city, then the application is submitted electronically through the website of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and medical reports or sick leave issued by medical institutions must be certified. Outside the country, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and in the event that customers wish to approve the sick leave from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, then it is transferred to the Medical Committee for approval.

the documents:

In order to obtain the sick leave authentication service, which has a duration of 5 days or less, the original sick leave certificate and a copy of the ID card of the owner of the sick leave must be presented, and with regard to sick leaves of more than 5 days, obtaining the service requires payment of the sick leave certification fees by submitting The original sick leave certificate, and a copy of the identity card of the owner of the sick leave. For approval from the concerned medical committee, a certificate of payment of certification fees issued by the ministry in the first stage must be attached.

4 actions:

The Ministry has set 4 procedures for obtaining the certificate attestation service, so that in the Emirate of Sharjah and other northern emirates, the sick leaves issued through the health facility in which the treatment was performed are certified by entering the electronic system, recording the leave details and the medical report, paying the fees, issuing the certificate electronically and printing it, And hand it over to the dealer.

In the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi: the customer certifies the sick leave issued by the medical facilities by registering in the electronic services, obtaining the user name and password, entering the electronic system, registering the leave details and the medical report, attaching the required documents, submitting the application, paying the fees upon approval. Receive the approved sick leave or medical report and print it electronically. If the period of sick leave is more than 5 days and up to a month, a request for approval of the sick leave is submitted by the concerned medical committee in the medical area (manual), and then the leave is transferred to the concerned committee to study it and make a decision regarding it. Upon issuance of the committee’s result, the customer receives the sick leave approved by the medical committee.

The fourth procedure is to submit a request for approval of the sick leave from the Higher Medical Committee (manual), and to transfer the leave to the concerned committee to study it and take a decision regarding it. Upon the issuance of the committee’s result, the customer is contacted to receive the leave approved by the Supreme Medical Committee in the event that the sick leave period is more than a month.

Where to provide the service:

The sick leave authentication service is provided through the website of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, customer happiness centers in “Dubai – Abu Dhabi – Sharjah – Ajman – Umm Al Quwain – Ras Al Khaimah – Fujairah”, primary health care centers in the event that treatment services are received in them, and government hospitals affiliated to the ministry In the event that the therapeutic service is received in it, in addition to all private medical facilities in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates “” in the event that the therapeutic service is received there.





