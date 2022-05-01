Pavlo Kirilenko wrote on Telegram: “Russian bombing in the Donetsk region: four civilians were killed, all from Lyman,” noting that seven civilians were also wounded in this city, from which the Ukrainian army was finally forced to withdraw with the advance of Russian forces, and redeploy its forces on its outskirts.

The governor added that a civilian died of his wounds in the city of Bakhmut, the farthest from the front line, and that four people were wounded in different parts of eastern Ukraine.

For his part, Oleg Senegubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, in the northeast of the country, announced via Telegram that three civilians were killed and eight others wounded, Sunday, in strikes targeting residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv and cities within its scope.

Lehman is a city that had a population of 20,000 before the war, and a large part of its population was evacuated in recent days with the advance of the Russian army, which reached its surroundings, according to the local authorities.

The Ukrainian army withdrew from the city, and AFP correspondents reported that they did not see any Ukrainian soldiers there.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that the situation had become “difficult” in Donbass, the port region in the east of the country that has become a major target for Russian forces.