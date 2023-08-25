The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs has identified four main reasons for the emergence of the so-called “non-serious candidate” during the 2023 Federal National Council elections, most notably the pursuit of some personal or narrow gains, and creating confusion among other candidates, while the ministry called on the candidates for the National Council elections. Federalist, to reading the state’s constitution more than once, and knowing the relationship between the federal authorities, noting that any serious candidate can convince voters of his ability to represent them using eight qualities or methods, including his personal characteristics and characteristics, and having realistic answers about what he will do if he succeeds.

Today, the National Elections Committee announces the preliminary lists of the names of citizens applying to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, in preparation for opening the door to submit applications for appeal (objection) to the candidates, in front of citizens who are members of electoral bodies for a period of three days, starting from tomorrow, Saturday, until next Monday.

In detail, the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs stressed the need for the candidate for the Federal National Council elections 2023, his agents and members of his electoral campaign to be aware of his legal rights, and how to preserve these rights on the one hand, in addition to being aware of the duties and obligations that the candidate himself must abide by on the other hand, to ensure The proper conduct of the electoral process, granting it the usual credibility, transparency and integrity.

The ministry indicated, in a guide it recently issued, that some people may run for election, without having knowledge or knowledge of the duties and responsibilities of parliamentary membership, or even the place in which they will exercise their membership, such as the Federal National Council, explaining that such These people can be classified under the category of “non-serious candidate”.

The ministry identified four main reasons for the appearance of the “non-serious” candidate during the electoral process, the first of which is self-promotion of the candidate. The second is to promote certain ideas. And the third, achieving personal or narrow gains, and finally, creating confusion among other candidates, stressing that the goal of the candidacy must be to achieve the interests of the voters, in a way that does not conflict with the general interests of the state.

The ministry called on candidates for the Federal National Council elections to read the state’s constitution more than once, to know the relationship between the federal authorities, the position of the Federal National Council regarding these authorities, and the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the constitution, saying: “If you are serious about running; You should read the constitution and understand it well, read the internal regulations of the Federal National Council, and understand it well, and read the functions and responsibilities of all federal agencies and understand them well.

The ministry confirmed that a serious candidate can influence voters who have decided to choose a particular candidate, either for tribal ties, interests, or any other reasons, by using eight methods to try to convince them, the first of which is through the personal characteristics and characteristics of the candidate. The second is the previous achievements or academic qualifications of the candidate, as well as the candidate’s positions on national issues, whether political, economic or social, pointing out that in this case it is possible to mix the strategy of issues and positions, and the strategy of personal advantages during the electoral campaign, and this represents the highest degree of success for the campaign Election, by exerting the maximum degree of influence on voter attitudes, behavior, and attitudes.

The ministry indicated that the methods that help the candidate also include presenting himself to the voters and winning over them, and that he has present answers about what he will do if he succeeds, and that he be realistic, so he does not say that he will solve the problems of education or health, but he must say that he will make recommendations on this topic Or that. Or he will work to present his opinion on legislation related to people’s problems, and he must also choose the electoral issues that are most urgent to the people.

The ministry stated that the candidate should also speed up holding a meeting with the influential voting people in the vicinity of his area, and not delay meeting them until the last election days, so as not to lose many votes. And when he obtains the support of one of them, he should not tell the other that he has obtained the support of his predecessor, and he must also show respect and appreciation for everything that is said about him, even if he disagrees with him, and express solidarity with the opinions of others, such as: “I appreciate what was said, and I agree with him.” A lot is with him, and I benefited from it, and I would like to add to this opinion.” Then he says his opinion, and these are the expressions of “solidarity difference.” The candidate must also show his humility with others, not raise his voice while speaking, and not be nervous in defending a position specific.

Methods of persuading voters:

■ The candidate’s personal attributes and qualities.

■ Candidate’s previous achievements and academic qualifications.

■ The candidate’s positions on national issues.

■ Have realistic answers about what he would do if successful.

■ Choosing the most pressing electoral issues for the people.

■ The speed of holding meetings with electoral influencers in the vicinity of his region.

■ Showing respect and appreciation to anyone who disagrees with the candidate.

■ Do not be arrogant, raise your voice, or be nervous in defending positions.