A 64-year-old Australian patient had also been complaining of memory lapses for some time. The neurosurgeon’s surprise to find a parasite that usually infects pythons

He suffered from depression and of memory lapses for a long time now and never could this 64-year-old Australian woman have guessed the cause: in her own brain it was nestled a worma Ophidascaris robertsi 8 centimeters long which is usually found in pythons. The worm was extracted alive by neurosurgeon Hari Priya Bandi, of the Canberra hospital where the woman had been admitted. According to scientists, as the Guardianit would be the first case in the world of finding the parasite in humans and the report was published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Symptoms The woman had been hospitalized for the first time in January 2021 after suffering for three weeks of abdominal pain and diarrhoea, followed by constant dry cough, fever and night sweats. Since 2022 they have also joined memory loss and depression, so much so as to require hospitalization in Canberra hospital. An MRI scan of the patient’s brain revealed abnormalities that required surgery. Neurosurgeons often deal with infections in the brain, but this one came as a surprise: “Oh my God, you wouldn’t believe what I just found in this lady, a live wriggling worm!” exclaimed Hari Priya Bandi to his colleague Sanjaya Senanayake, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases who was treating the patient. A specialized parasite laboratory confirmed that it was a Ophidascaris robertsia nematode typically found in pythons. See also The "lessons" of Covid for the health of the future: thus technologies have changed therapies and assistance

The possible causes The patient lives in a lake area where there are also pythons. Although the woman has never had direct contact with snakes, she often gathered herbs around the lake to use in cooking and scientists speculate that a python may have spread the parasite through feces released in the grass. An ad hoc cure was studied for the patient with the aim of preventing other larvae from invading other parts of the body, such as the liver for example. She is currently recovering well and is still being closely monitored. (In the photos below, taken from the article Human Neural Larva Migrans Caused by Ophidascaris robertsi Ascarid: the magnetic resonance image; the larva removed from the right frontal lobe; another image of the larva, 8 centimeters long, with a diameter of one millimeter).