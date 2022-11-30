You can dismiss a DUI accusation by pointing up any legal issues with or skepticism about any crucial evidence needed to convict. DUI cases are not rare. Nearly a hundred thousand cases are reported in California alone, despite having the harshest laws in the country. This is why you will find the most expert and highly experienced DUI lawyers in California compared to other states. Following a DUI case, you can adopt the following strategies to help you with the case.

Proving Inaccuracy

In Florida, if the driver’s blood alcohol content is 0.008 or more than this, they are found guilty of DUI. However, if your lawyer somehow proves that the breathalyzer test results are inaccurate, you can easily prove your innocence in court.

Atkins-Style Diets or Diabetes

Ketones transform into alcohol when they leave our bodies through breath and urine. Therefore, mouth alcohol might result in high BAC levels in a breathalyzer test. You can win a DUI case if you prove that you are suffering from this issue.

No Credible Cause

The most frequent justifications police provide for DUI stops include drivers displaying impairment behaviors, speeding, or running stop signs. Your DUI attorney could submit a petition to suppress evidence gathered by an improper search if the officer did not have reasonable suspicion or probable cause for the stop.

Auto-Brewery Syndrome

A rare medical disease known as auto-brewery syndrome causes a person to create alcohol in their digestive system without ever ingesting any. The syndrome is frequently associated with diets heavy in carbs, processed foods, and antibiotic abuse. Bacteria or yeast in the digestive system ferment sugar and carbs into alcohol, much like how beer is fermented. The illness is brought on by medical disorders, including Crohn’s disease, diabetes, and short bowel syndrome that cause an excess of intestinal yeast. A DUI charge may be dropped if the condition can be established by reliable testing.

No Proof

Prosecutors must demonstrate that you were operating the car, which is essential to establishing a DUI case. However, it might be difficult for prosecutors to prove a DUI without evidence of driving. For example, If police discovered you in a parked vehicle.

Inaccurate Field Sobriety Test

Only three SFSTs have empirical evidence to support their accuracy: Nystagmus of the Horizontal Gaze (77% accurate), standing on one leg (65% correct), and Walk and Turn (68 percent correct).

DUI Police Report

Regardless of whether you were driving under the influence, police procedures can be improperly followed by an officer, leading to the dismissal of DUI charges or the dismissal of evidence.

Medical Conditions

Even the most accurate Breathalyzer DUI breath tests are susceptible to false results from medical disorders, which can cause mouth alcohol to be produced because of stomach acid flowing to the mouth during testing. Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD), abdominal hernia, and burning pain or acid reflux are some medical conditions that can cause false results.

All the information mentioned above can help you overcome the DUI issues and make the case in your favor if your lawyer is competent enough to guide you properly.