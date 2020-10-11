Eco-friendly, clean and with international standards based tourism facilities, India has finally made the list of beaches. ‘Blue Flag Beach’ is considered the cleanest beach in the world. Last month, an international jury from the FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education) upheld a recommendation made by a national jury of Danish scientists and environmentalists, which recommended the tag of ‘Blue Flag Beach’ to 8 beaches in India. . Two of these include Karnataka for Beech International Eco-Label – Blue Flag.Arvind Nautiyal, National Project Director of the Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), told the members of the Beach Environment and Aesthetic Management Services (BEAMS) family of the jury’s verdict. SICOM is planning a formal “blue flag hoisting ceremony” along the lines of the recently held campaign called I # AM # SAVING #MY #BEACH.

Spain has the most blue flag

International juries have awarded blue flag tag to 4664 beaches, marinas and boats from 46 countries received blue flag tag. Spain has the highest number of blue flag tag sites. India did not have any blue tag until 10 October. India launched its own eco-label – BEAMS under its Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) project. Blue flag certification was one of the projects prepared under India’s ICZM project.

These beach will be equipped with facilities

SICM Project Officer Arvind Nautiyal said that to make the beach environmentally and tourism friendly, availability of clean water for tourists, to equip the associated seashore with plastic free, dirt free, solid waste management under ‘Blue Flag Beach’ standards To ensure, develop tourism facilities as per international standards and equip them with facilities to study environmental impacts around the coastline.

These beach got a prize

Among the blue tag bearers are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarakode and Padubidri (both in Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra), Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman). With this, India is now included in the 50 Blue Flag countries of the world. The Foundation for Environmental Education, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, operates the Blue Flag program. It is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary eco-labels.