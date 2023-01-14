Since the beginning of 2020, the world has suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Uncertainties about the future, fear of contagion, the loss of close people, economic instability and social isolation are consequences that the disease has spread among populations, directly impacting their mental health.

A research developed by the University of Adelaide, in Australia, studied the consequences of this period in several countries. In Brazil, the study highlighted that 52% of adults have mild to moderate stress, and 18% suffer from severe stress. Another study, developed by the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), shows that cases of depression and anxiety during the quarantine period almost doubled in the country.

Experts say that high levels of stress and anxiety are directly related to the body’s low immunity, which is so fundamental right now. Therefore, the importance of managing the emotional burden, paying attention to negative feelings and the frequency they occur. Thoughts that revolve around uncertainty and fear, low energy, prolonged sadness, insomnia or lack of motivation can be indications of the need for professional follow-up.

For this, there are some apps that make it possible to check up on emotions and thoughts every day. In addition to these, other apps can help manage stress and anxiety during this period, through sleep monitoring, meditation tips and much more. Check out the suggestions of 10 apps that can help with this task:

1. Happyify

It has several activities, exercises and quick games, developed by experts in cognitive-behavioral psychology, to increase levels of happiness and relieve stress. The offered strategies are scientifically proven and their developers claim that 86% of users feel happier within two months of using the program. The app also offers guided meditations and progress trackers.

2. Headspace

It is one of the most popular meditation apps at the moment, with exercises aimed at different focuses, such as anxiety, sleep, emotional crises, personal growth or even active meditations, done during runs and walks. He teaches all the steps of mindfulness, from basics to advanced.

3. Calm down

It is a free app, available for iOS and Android, for relaxation and meditation. They especially help people who have difficulty with insomnia. It lets you choose from guided meditation programs ranging from 3 to 25 minutes, and also a soothing soundtrack to help you sleep. The app has a library of “sleep stories” where celebrities read bedtime stories.

4. Rooted

Free, available for iOS and Android, it is aimed at those with anxiety and panic disorder. It has a button that can be activated whenever the user needs relief from symptoms. The virtual assistant Roony looks like a little monster and teaches guided breathing exercises, meditation and has soothing sounds of nature. In addition, the application provides lessons on what anxiety is, when it appears and how to control it. Based on evaluations, the app presents statistics on the progress made and shows which routine works best.

5. Space: find your phone life balance

Developed to break cell phone and computer addiction, it has been classified by Google Play as one of the most essential applications for everyday life. Allows you to track daily Internet usage habits, determine a behavioral profile and set goals to break addictions, with monitoring and sharing of daily progress. The app also provides an 8-day course that helps solidify these habit changes.

6. Brain.fm

Music app for Android, iOS and browser that uses knowledge of auditory neuroscience and artificial intelligence to customize a playlist of music for focus, relaxation or sleep. According to the developers, it takes approximately 10 minutes for the brain to achieve the desired results when listening to the playlists. The application is paid, but it has a trial version with 5 free uses.

7. Forest: stay focused

Elected the best productivity app by Google Play, in addition to being nominated as best in the social impact category, it uses gamification elements to keep the user away from social networks while they need to develop a task. When starting the game, a tree is planted, which grows, bearing fruit and unlocking new species as you stay away from your cell phone or computer. Additionally, the game partners with a real tree planting organization as players spend in-game currency. Over 500,000 trees have already been planted based on player successes.

8. ADDS

Available for iOS and Android, it stands for Supporting Depression Diagnosis and Suicide Risk Assessment. The ADDS was developed in Brazil, by the Telehealth nucleus of the Graduate Program in Epidemiology at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Rio (TelessaúdeRS/UFRGS). Its purpose is to aid in the diagnosis of depression and definition of Suicide Risk, but it is not a substitute for clinical judgment.