Dubai Municipality announced the readiness of its abattoirs to meet the requests of customers during the blessed Eid Al-Adha period, by implementing an integrated maintenance plan, and equipping them with the means that ensure the provision of services flexibly, quickly and safely, in addition to making it possible to order, purchase, prepare livestock and deliver them to homes through smart applications, without the need to come to The abattoir, to meet the needs of customers according to the highest standards of quality, health and safety.

The municipality has allocated four slaughterhouses to meet the demand during Eid, with a capacity of approximately 900 heads of livestock per hour, namely: Al Qusais slaughterhouse with 282 heads, Al Eid Al Saree’a slaughterhouse in Al Qusais with 300 heads, Al Quoz slaughterhouse with 125 heads, Al Lisaili slaughterhouse with 105 heads, and Hatta with 82 heads per hour. Acting Director of Public Health Services Department in Dubai Municipality, Adel Al-Karrani, affirmed the municipality’s commitment to providing maximum public health conditions in providing sacrifices prepared in a clean and hygienically safe environment, in a way that guarantees the safety of community members and their families, and enhances the quality of life and well-being for residents and visitors of Dubai. The maintenance works included the expansion of the Hatta slaughterhouse to double its capacity, in addition to the implementation of preventive and improvement maintenance work in the slaughterhouses of Al Quoz and Al Qusais, as well as making modifications to production lines to increase capacity, speed up the process of sacrificial animals, and maintenance of slaughterhouse equipment, to reduce waiting hours for customers during holiday period.

Dubai Municipality has set the working hours of the abattoirs during Eid al-Adha, so that on the day of the Arafah stand, it will be from seven in the morning to four in the afternoon in the abattoirs of Al Qusais, Al Quoz and Al Lisaili, and from seven in the morning until six in the evening in the Hatta abattoir, while the working hours will be in all abattoirs during the first, second and third days. The feast is from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, and on the fourth day from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Al Quoz, Al Lisaili and Hatta abattoirs, and from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm in the Al Qusais abattoir.

