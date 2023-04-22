The data issued by the Ministry of Community Development, of which Emirates Today viewed an electronic copy, revealed that the ministry had received 8 requests for custody of children of unknown parentage who have been allocated rights by the Child Protection Law in the UAE to ensure that they live in dignity like other children, at a time when the number of requests reached Submitted to the Ministry since activating the service electronically 5 years ago, to 148 requests.

Children in the country enjoy the highest levels of attention, care and protection in the country, which includes all categories of children, including children of unknown parentage, at a time when the concerned authorities are still facing challenges in understanding the circumstances and problems of the children of unknown parentage and their acceptance, as both the Ministry of Community Development and the Authority confirmed Community development in Dubai In previous statements to “Emirates Today”, the need to intensify efforts to spread awareness of the rights of children of unknown parentage because they are a category that needs care more than the category of children who were born to families with known parents and live in natural environments.

The decision to accept applications for fostering children for whom the Ministry of Community Development is responsible is based on two systems for fostering, the first is the foster care system for children of unknown parentage stipulated in Federal Law No. (1) of 2012 regarding the care of children of unknown parentage, and its executive regulations, and the second is the foster care system for children Those who are temporarily deprived of family care or exposed to abuse or violence, as stipulated in Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 regarding the rights of the child, known as “Wadeema”, and its implementing regulations.

Federal Law No. (1) of 2012 regarding the care of children of unknown parentage stipulated in Article (10) that the custodial family should consist of two spouses, neither of whom is at least 25 years old, and that neither of the spouses had previously been convicted of a crime involving honor or trust. And to prove that they are free of infectious and psychological diseases and mental disorders that affect the health and safety of the child, through a report issued by an official medical authority, and that the family is able to support its members and the fostered financially, and that it undertakes to treat the child well and raise him in a good manner, and pay attention to his health, education, protection and development And any other conditions decided by the Minister based on the Committee’s recommendation, in a manner that does not conflict with the provisions of this law. The Regulations allow the Minister to exclude some foster families with regard to the condition that they are free from diseases that do not pose a threat to the health of the fostered child.

The foster family is required to:

• To be a Muslim citizen residing in the country.

• To consist of two spouses, neither of whom is at least (25) years old.

• None of the spouses should have been previously convicted of a crime involving breach of honor or trust.

• To prove that they are free from infectious and psychological diseases and mental disorders that affect the health and safety of the child, through a report issued by an official medical authority.

• That the family be able to financially support its members and the fostered child.

• Undertaking to treat the child well, to give him a good upbringing, and to pay attention to his health, education, protection and development.

• Any other conditions determined by the Minister based on the Committee’s recommendation in a way that does not conflict with the provisions of this Law.