This anime article is not meant to defend you against those who criticize how you spend your time and give you unsolicited advice. I know you shouldn’t give explanations, but it is true that some deliveries have bases that are not isolated narratives but rather start from a very particular area of ​​knowledge and will help you generate, by way of entertainment, significant learning.

So, this article is not created to help you know how to respond to criticism, but rather to help you see the different modes of anime delivery that, while it can put you in some intense ideological bind (and for me, that’s already very helpful), can also teach you things of a specific kind. Anime can help you fix your knowledge through meaningful learning. You do not believe me? See the selection of anime to confirm it.

Anime that will help you look like an intellectual in your Literature class – Bungo Stray Dogs

bungo stray dogs It already has five seasons. The last one is streaming on Crunchyroll. The series focuses on a detective organization that, in the first instance, fights against the mafia.

bungo stray dogs It has a cast, which is expanded at every moment; each character recovers the name of a classic literature writer and has a weapon to fight crime, this usually refers to and takes the name of the writer’s most popular work. Also, being his most important ability, it also gives a bit of context to the book as such.

In this way, you will get to know the writer and his essential work. the characters of bungo stray dogs they range from Ryunosuke Akutagawa, one of Japan’s most obscure writers, to Western writers like Francis Scott Fitzgerald and Alexander Pushkin.

Anime That Will Make You Look Brilliant In Biology – Cells At Work

Knowing how the human body works has never been so easy and fun. Cells At Work presents its humanized characters, and these will be from cells to bacteria. As a way of socializing with human actions, they will show us the different processes that occur before specific events that our body undergoes.

Anime That Will Help You Impress Anyone: Mythological Pantheons – The Fate & Record of Ragnarok Saga

The Fate saga shows us a magical world and a holy war. Sorcerers will have to call heroic spirits to fight. These may be from historical heroes extolled as legends to mythological characters from different pantheons.

In this way we will be able to see Gilgamesh, the emperor of Uruk and Enkidu.

for his part, Record of Ragnarok presents an arena in which the end of humanity will be defined. The Valkyries will challenge the gods to celebrate Ragnarok, an arena in which thirteen human heroes will face thirteen gods.

The humans must score seven victories before the gods to survive. Both factions are very interesting and in this case, When recovering important characters, in the arena, they usually narrate the stories of each one.

This way We will be able to learn from the history of the most important Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang to the past of Shaka (Buddha). Of course, some narratives are more fictionalized, while others stick better to the historical canon or to particular testaments.

Anime that will make you a connoisseur of the history of the ancient world – Vinland Saga & The Legend of Arslan Senki & Revenger

Vinland Saga will provide us with an approach to the motivations and dynamics of the Vikings, through a revenge story that follows the growth of a child who sees his father murdered.

Thanks to Vinland Saga You will have a more concrete idea of ​​the political and warlike movements of the Viking invasions of Europe.

For his part, The Legend of Arslan Senki It will allow you to recognize the “medieval” of the East, narrating the history of ancient Persia. You will accompany a young prince who will walk through the deserts and fight for his kingdom.

revenger It will bring you closer to a part of Japan’s feudal dark era, it is particularly framed in one of the most powerful shogunates, that of the Tokugawa clan.

Anime that will keep you humble because its protagonist explains science better than you do – Dr. Stone

Dr Stone It already has three seasons and is preparing to move on. After humanity petrified, Senku, our young protagonist, will wake up from the long sleep and be able to move. However, he finds himself in a world without any technological advances, so, With the few resources you have, you will have to do science using materials that substitute or recreate those you need to get the desired results.

At the moment, Dr Stone is available on Crunchyroll.

Encourage to study?

The selection of anime that I present to you is not only for you to learn things or remember some that you have forgotten, because although these anime have strong theoretical bases, they are also subject to their animation and entertainment benefits. They are stories that will help you learn while delivering entertaining and exciting storytelling. Enjoy them! They are anime!

