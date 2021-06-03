Judge Guido Otranto on Thursday ordered the prosecution of eight people for the attack on President Alberto Fernández, committed on March 13 in the Chubut town of Lago Puelo, in the middle of a tour after the forest fires in the area.

According to sources of the case Clarion, the defendants were prosecuted for “aggravated damage and hindering a public official.”

The judge also locked liens from $ 80 thousand to $ 500 thousand and prohibited all the accused from leaving the country. Among the defendants, linked to anti-mining movements, there are three men and five women.

In his ruling the magistrate also four other people were dismissed that were charged in the case.

“No to the mine” was one of the protests that surrounded the truck carrying President Alberto Fernández. Photo: Marcelo Martínez

The defendants are Guillermo Ramírez, Horacio Marcelo Florentín, Daniela Verónica Flacquier, Lucía Maddalena, Sol Mariana Basurto Muñoz, Julieta Belén Gutiérrez and Andrea Yanina Millañanco; in addition to a child under 17 years of age. All were identified as co-perpetrators of the attack.

According to the ruling, “each of these people struck with fists or kicks and threw rocks at the truck of the Administration of National Parks. Together, these shocks caused the vehicle to be partially damaged in different parts. The development of the event leads us to consider that the truck was damaged in various sectors by an activity carried out together by all the people who hit it ”.

The resolution adds that “when the truck was ready to start the march, some protesters stood in front of the vehicle to impede its advance. Others, from the sides, began to hit the vehicle with fists and kicks. The moment the truck started its march, it received stones thrown by some of the people who had crowded around it. “



This is how the truck of the National Parks Administration was left that was transporting the president and his entourage in Lago Puelo, Chubut, after the attack by protesters.

The events occurred around noon on March 13 when a presidential delegation arrived at the Lago Puelo Cultural Center where Alberto Fernández received a detailed report of the fires that they burned about 200 homes in the Chubut mountain range.

When he left, to carry out a tour of the area, the truck that was transporting him was attacked by a group that identified themselves as the “No to the mine.” They attacked the vehicle with stones and some they were face to face with the president who had no custody.

The event caused Fernández to suspend the tour and return to El Bolsón, in Río Negro, 10 kilometers away, where he boarded a National Gendarmerie helicopter that took him back to the Federal Capital.

The event unleashed a fierce local internal regarding who should take care of custody. On the one hand, the mayor of Lago Puelo Augusto Sánchez and the national camper deputy Santiago Igón, who undertook it against the governor of Chubut Mariano Arcioni and the minister of Security Federico Massoni.

“Both Igón and Fernández diverted the delegation and sent the president and the governor to the mouth of the wolf“Massoni said.

The president promised funds for 700 million of which 230 were destined to the construction of houses. Some versions indicated that the fight was for the “management of those funds” in an election year. The truth is that today almost three months after the fact only two houses were made of the more than 150 promised.

