This time it was the past that had the upper hand – on the playing field. Francesco Totti and his ‘Totti Soccer Weese’ are defeated in the final of the Super Cup of the 8-a-side football league played against Roma. To bring home the cup were the Giallorossi, who won 2-0 on the team of the Roma legend. A bitter result for the number 10, who was particularly keen to do well in front of the Orange Football Club audience. On the stands of the club – less than kilometers away from the Olympic stadium – among the dozens of spectators present, there were also two fans special: in fact, in addition to his son Cristian, there was also Noemi, the new companion of the Giallorossi flag. A presence impossible not to notice for those present, above all because – for the first time – the 34-year-old attended one of Francesco’s matches in an official capacity.