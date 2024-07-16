Sharjah (Union)

Sharjah Airport achieved a growth of 12.4% in total passengers during the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year, as it received more than 8.3 million passengers over the past six months, while recording a similar growth in air traffic during the same period of 12.2%, with 52,702 air traffic movements. In contrast, Sharjah Airport succeeded in recording a record growth in cargo handling operations of 40.7%, with a total of 97.2 thousand tons, while air-sea freight operations increased by 17.5% through 7.4 thousand tons.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, stressed that the steady and well-studied growth in Sharjah Airport’s performance in terms of travel, aviation and cargo operations enhances its strategic efforts to consolidate its leading regional position as the ideal choice for travelers in the region, as it provides a safe and smooth travel experience while adopting the latest innovative technologies, taking into account environmental sustainability standards, and providing integrated and high-quality services that are in line with their desires and aspirations of all kinds. He pointed out that Sharjah Airport represents an active and effective interface to support economic and tourism activity and the business sector and attract investments to the Emirate of Sharjah and link it to industrial and economic areas and commercial markets in it, with the airport expanding its networks and enhancing the pace of air traffic globally, and increasing the number of international destinations via Sharjah Airport to more than 100 different destinations, through 26 airlines, including air cargo flights, after Greece and Poland joined these destinations via Air Arabia.

The Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority praised the efforts of all administrative and technical teams working in the various airport facilities to provide the best services around the clock to all passengers and beneficiaries of shipping and cargo services, which provides a vital incentive and a strong push for the airport’s quest to become one of the top 5 regional airports, in parallel with continuing its operations in implementing the new expansion project at the airport and increasing its capacity to reach 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027.