The RAM it is a key component of computers. We also find it on cell phones. And although on PCs, laptops and Mac the standard today is 8GB, there are other options to add more memory. But when is it necessary to do this without falling into the clutches of marketing?

The first thing we have to do is understand what RAM is: its acronym, Random TOccess Memory, (random access memory) guides a bit of what the question is about. It is also called memory “volatile”.

“It is volatile because when the computer is turned off its content is lost and it is basically the closest workspace that the processor has beyond the internal cache, which is also a type of memory, “he explains to Clarion José Luis Fernández, technology manager of Kingston, one of the largest RAM manufacturers in the world.

RAM is thus the first workspace that the processor has to store applications and their data: Word, Excel and Google Chrome and others.

The second thing is that there are three important parameters: the amount of ram (measured in gigabytes), the frequency (measured in megahertz, Mhz) and the type, (whose standard since 2013 is already Ddr4, although we can find operating equipment with DDR3).

An SDDR RAM memory one of the first to hit the market, back in 2000. Photo Kingston

How much RAM do you need

Currently a machine, as standard, usually brings 8GB of DDR4 ram with frequencies of 2400 Mhz. Let’s start with the size, which varied over time.

“Today it can be considered that 8GB is the base configuration that most new equipment comes with, since almost no new computers with 4GB of RAM ”, he assures.

64GB of RAM is unnecessary for home or gamer use: more than 16 are rarely used in video games. Jose Luis Fernandez

“Although in each era there is usually a typical amount of memory, it is something that is constantly under review. It is impossible that there is a number that is sufficient forever, in computing that does not exist: 10 years ago the pendrives were measured in MB and today they are measured in GB, that is, a thousand times more”, Explains the specialist.

To illustrate: “Bill Gates is credited with a famous quote: ‘640 Kb memory is enough to run all the software you need, ‘”recalls Fernández. That is, today 8GB is being used as a standard, which is about 8,388,608 Kilobytes.

RAM memory: how much does a PC need in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock

However, during the pandemic a change began to be detected: more users began to demand more ram, going to 16 GB.

“Since all this boom in teleworking and studying from home, there has been an increase in the demand for performance,” analyzes Fernández. And this has a clear explanation: Zoom, Chrome and other applications that are used for work or study at a distance, eat a lot of RAM (Google’s browser is famous and has even been the subject of memes).

4Kb of RAM: the 1966 Apollo Guidance Computer, which sent man to the moon, had 4kb of RAM

Google Crhome and its disproportionate use of RAM has earned it many memes

“With multiple tabs open it is very common that usage exceeds 8GB, and in a computer configured with this capacity, a performance drop will be noticed precisely because of that lack of memory, then having to rely on the hard disk and if it is mechanical it causes the computer to become extremely slow “, explains Fernández, to who 16 GB is already the new standard recommended to avoid problems.

Of course, it is always better to have a solid state drive (SATA or M.2, as we reviewed in Clarion) to avoid “Paging to disk”, which is what slows down the computer.

Thus, in terms of size, to be comfortable you can already think of 16 GB for home use.

Now: for what is heavy video editing Autocad, Adobe Premiere, “Yes, 32gb is recommended to work with ease with high resolution images and from there upwards depending on how heavy the work you do and how professional it is,” clarifies Fernández.

RAM memory: how much does a PC need in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock

But for gaming it doesn’t take that much: current video games hardly require more than 16 GB of RAM (or even make use of all of it). “It is very rare that you need 32, 90% of gamers with 16GB are fine; they are going to look for higher frequencies looking for the best possible performance ”, he explains.

And here we enter the second important parameter that influences performance: the frequency.

Frequency: 2400, 2666 or 3200 Mhz

Hyperx, Kingston’s gaming division, makes memories with RGB (lights) that only add aesthetics. Photo Kingston

“Frequency matters in terms of being able to optimize performance. Higher frequency memory will get more bandwidth to the processor and allow the processor to transfer a higher volume of data to memory”, Explains Fernández.

“2400 and 2666 Mhz which are the most common frequencies, when in fact most of the new equipments come with base memory installed in 3200 Mhz ”, he adds.

The frequencies can be mixed: when you put two modules of different frequencies, it will always operate at the lowest of both Jose Luis Fernandez Kingston Technology Manager

What’s coming: DDR5

AMD Ryzen. Photo AMD

By last Clarion He consulted Juan Ignacio Do Porto, Kingston’s Regional Manager for Argentina, Bolivia and Uruguay, for the next generation of memories: DDR5, which would reach frequencies of almost 5000 Mhz.

“The specification DDR5 is now ready, Kingston has already shown prototypes of these memories working and we are working and testing this technology for more than a year, “he says.

But still the processors on the market are not coming out for these technologies. “We will have to wait for processor manufacturers such as AMD or Intel to announce their platforms with DDR5,” he said.

In the environment they ensure that this will happen by the end of this year or beginning of the next one.

Passing on clean: in the meantime, 8GB of DDR4 RAM at 2400 Mhz it is today a standard that is beginning to get old.

The pandemic, forcibly, welcomed us to 16 GB.

And if they are to 3200 Mhz, better.

SL