The General Pension and Social Security Authority announced that the date for disbursing pensions for the month of August will be on Friday the 25th of the month.

The authority revealed an increase in the value of pensions disbursed for the month of July, with an increase of 53,735,855 dirhams, or 8.1% compared to the same month last year.

The value of pensions disbursed amounted to 657,587,929 dirhams, and increased during the same period of the current year to 711,323,784 dirhams, benefiting 46,835 retirees and beneficiaries.

The authority said that the retirement pension remains the ultimate goal of participating in social insurance, as it provides a fixed income for the insured and his family due to the emergence of any risks while he is at work or after retirement, adding that there is a joint responsibility between the authority and the insured in achieving the objectives of the social insurance system. The continuity of the insured to work for the longest possible period helps to improve his retirement pension, and to increase the insurance resources of the authority that invests in it optimally to provide the best insurance benefits for the insured upon retirement.

It affirmed its keenness to support retirees and beneficiaries in all possible ways by providing the best proactive services to these groups, in addition to adopting projects that contribute to supporting retirees towards the “Loyalty Fingerprint” project that the Authority announced in early July for retirees and their families, to benefit from the advantages and discounts available in the application according to The partnerships signed by the Authority with a number of strategic partners in the country, to provide the necessary support in the field of consumer and health services to retirees who contributed to building and serving the nation before reaching retirement.

The authority commended the role of the partners who contributed to supporting the application of the “Wafa Fingerprint” and looks forward to concluding more agreements with companies and institutions during the next stage to provide more privileges for retirees and their families.

