B.ayern Munich’s hungry triple ensemble around triple goal scorer Serge Gnabry opened the 58th season of the Bundesliga with a terrifying shooting festival again without fans. 26 days after the Champions League triumph in Lisbon, the crisis club FC Schalke 04 was just a pawn for the winning machine of coach Hansi Flick, in which star shopping is also in a relaxed 8-0 (3-0) on Friday evening in the empty Allianz Arena Leroy Sané added brilliantly as a goalscorer and preparer on his debut.

As in training, the perfectly coordinated Bayern let the ball and opponents run and cheered the goals of Gnabry (4th / 47th / 59th minute), Leon Goretzka (19th), Robert Lewandowski (31st / foul penalty), Thomas Müller (69th minute) ), Sané (71st) and 17-year-old Jamal Musiala (81st).

Even if the Schalke players, who had not won 17 league games across the seasons, were a very grateful opening opponent, one question arose: Who should stop Bayern’s undefeated 2020 on their way to their ninth championship title in a row?