Sao Paulo (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Society, the Helvetia Horse Center in Indaiatuba, near the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, hosted the seventh Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty for the 2024 season.

The championship, which is the first round of the Emirates World Cup in South America, was greatly welcomed by owners, breeders and those interested in Arabian horses, through the large attendance of studs and farms, where the elite horses in Brazil in general, and the state of Sao Paulo in particular, participated, which is famous for having a large number of Arabian horses.

The gold title in the fillies championship was won by “Rica Rica Johnny” of Johnny Stud – Buitov, followed by “Aria Dalia” of Santa Marta Stud – Jaguariona in second place, and “Ruben STC” of Artinga Stud – Araras in third place, and “Patrick RIC” of Brown River Stud – Sao Jose do Rio Pardo in fourth place, and “Destiny HIC” of Estancia California Stud – Tatui in second place, and “IBNI Image WN” of Piracuma Stud – Cacapava in third place, and “Bronze IBN” of Piracuma Stud – Cacapava in fourth place.

Artemisa Hue, La Limbo (Uruguay), won the gold title for mares, while Queen Alsa FWM, Luna Star Stud – Silvianopolis, won the silver title, while Hanaa 7 F, El Ceflano Stud – Atibaia, won the bronze title.

Ragnari JV won the gold title for stallions, and came in second place and won the silver title for the Viana-Artur Nogueira Stud.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi said: “We are proud of the continued successes achieved by the UAE World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty Championships for the 2024 season in its first edition, which comes as an embodiment of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society.”

He added: The first Cup Championships in South America in Brazil were successful by all standards, as they were held as part of a huge festival and a major celebration of Arabian horses, and we are happy that the Cup Championships will reach owners and breeders in different continents of the world.

Al-Harbi, at the end of his speech, expressed his satisfaction with the high level and professional organization of the Cup Championships, praising the Brazilian Championship, which was held in an important region for Arabian horses. He said: We are proud to support the owners and breeders, considering that this is one of the most important goals of the Emirates World Cup Championships for Arabian Horse Beauty.